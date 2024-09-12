Former Clemson Tigers Star in Discussion As Best Defender in NFL
Over the last few years, the Clemson Tigers have consistently had one of the best defensive units in college football. Some of those players have gone on to the NFL and had very successful careers.
Arguably the most impressive has been defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.
A first-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL draft at No. 17 overall, he has developed into a true gamebreaker in the trenches.
Last May, ahead of playing out the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, Lawrence and the Giants agreed to a massive four-year, $87.5 million deal. That is a lot of money for a defensive tackle, but the former Clemson star is proving that could have been a steal for his team.
He continued cementing his status as one of the best players at his position in the league in 2023. It was the second consecutive year he was named a Pro Bowler and earned a spot on the All-Pro Second Team.
If that wasn’t enough for people to take notice of him being one of the best in the league, being voted ninth in the Defensive Player of the Year award race should do the trick.
In the 2024 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, it was more of the same for the Tigers standout. He was one of the only bright spots for the Giants in an embarrassing 28-6 loss at MetLife Stadium.
Lawrence had three total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and one pass defended against the Vikings.
That was good enough to earn the highest overall grade for an interior defensive lineman in Week 1, and it wasn’t particularly close either.
He had a grade of 92.6; the next closest was Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who earned an 89.4.
The former Clemson star was the most disruptive pass rusher in the league, earning a 31.3 pressure rate on non-blitz plays. Second in that category was Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions with 28.6 percent.
Lawrence was also blowing away his peers when it came to winning on true pass sets. He won 72.7 percent of the time, lapping the field. Second place was Travis Jones of the Baltimore Ravens with 30 percent.
Minnesota had zero chance of slowing down Lawrence, who was a one-man wrecking crew as the New York defense was steamrolled by Sam Darnold and company.
With Aaron Donald retired, there isn’t much debate about who the best defensive tackle in the NFL is right now.
The real question becomes, how does Lawrence stack up against every defender, regardless of position?
He has to be in the discussion as the best in the game currently with what he is accomplishing.