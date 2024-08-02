Former Clemson Tigers Star Named NFL Rookie to Watch in 2024
The 2023 football season was a disappointing one by Clemson Tigers standards.
The team went 9-4, not coming close to factoring into the College Football Playoff and landed a spot in the Gator Bowl against Kentucky.
Despite the lackluster outcome, the talent of the team was evident by how many players were selected in the 2024 NFL draft. Six of their players were players picked, which was tied for the sixth-most by any school.
Only 10 programs in the nation had more than six players selected, with Michigan leading the way with a program-record 13. Three of the Tigers were selected in the first four rounds, including running back Will Shipley.
Shipley is part of the revamped backfield of the Philadelphia Eagles. He was selected in the fourth round, No. 127 overall.
D’Andre Swift departed in free agency, signing a deal with the Chicago Bears. To replace him, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman took a different approach than in years past.
Along with Shipley, Philadelphia made a huge splash in free agency. They signed Saquon Barkley away from their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants.
Barkley will be taking over as the team’s lead back and is in a position to have the best season of his career. Philadelphia’s supporting cast is better than anything he has played with in his first six seasons in the NFL.
All eyes will be on Barkley, as the talented Penn State product signed a lucrative three-year deal. He will be the focal point of their ground game, but Shipley should factor into the mix as well.
Recently, the former Clemson star was named an under-the-radar rookie to keep an eye on in 2024 by Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network. He looks to have already ascended the depth chart this offseason.
“Fourth-round RB Will Shipley received first-team training camps this week when Barkley sat out a session. He made the most of his opportunity with a highlight-reel catch on Sunday. Veteran Kenneth Gainwell is a useful player, but Shipley could be a higher-upside backup in Philadelphia,” Robinson wrote.
Shipley was excellent in his career with the Tigers. He recorded 526 carries in three seasons, gaining 2,747 yards with 31 touchdowns. The Clemson standout is also a threat as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.
In 36 collegiate games, he caught 85 passes for 602 yards and two more scores. That dual-threat ability will help him get on the field early and often, especially if the Eagles can trust him in pass protection.