Former Clemson Tigers Star Part of NFL Blockbuster Trade
The Clemson Tigers are no strangers to seeing their star players in the NFL, especially on the offensive side of the ball, under the leadership of head coach Dabo Swinney.
The program has produced 18 first-round NFL Draft selections during his tenure, a list that includes names such as Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, and Christian Wilkins.
Another of their first-round draft products is now slated to be moving teams, joining his fourth team in his 12-year career, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Hopkins has been with the Tennessee Titans since the summer of 2023, when he signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the organization, but is now joining the two-time reigning, defending, undisputed Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs via trade.
Hopkins, 32, played with the Tigers from 2010 through 2012, declaring for the NFL Draft after his junior campaign, but not before lighting up the scoreboards and opposing defenses on Saturdays.
Through 39 games with Clemson, Hopkins put up 3,020 receiving yards on 206 catches with 27 touchdowns, leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in yards (1,405) and touchdowns (18) in his final collegiate season.
To this point in his professional career, the star has accrued 12,528 receiving yards on 943 catches with 79 touchdowns and leads the NFL in catches since joining the League.
While Hopkins did not bring home any hardware while in college, the veteran receiver has been named a Pro Bowler five times in his career, and has been named an All-Pro three times.
In return for Hopkins, the Titans will be receiving a conditional 2025 fifth-round pick, that could become a fourth-round pick should the Chiefs make the Super Bowl, or if Hopkins plays in 60% of their regular season snaps.
Now joining Kansas City, Hopkins has the best chance in his career of winning a championship as the Chiefs are well on their way to going back-to-back-to-back, and the addition of DeAndre Hopkins as a weapon for Patrick Mahomes only strengthens their bid at history.