All Clemson

Former Clemson Tigers Star Quarterback Had One of Greatest Freshman Years Ever

A former Clemson Tigers quarterback has gone down in history for what he accomplished his first year on campus.

Kenneth Teape

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 30, 2019. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Historically, and especially during the tenure of Dabo Swinney being head coach, the Clemson Tigers have regularly put together fearsome defenses.

Year in and year out, they are producing elite numbers on that side of the ball.

They have done a wonderful job developing talent, routinely sending players into the NFL where they have varying degrees of success.

But, when the program was at the height of its dominance under Swinney, they had a star quarterback to match the production of their outstanding defense.

One of those signal callers was Trevor Lawrence.

Among the most hyped high school prospects in the history of football, he had an incredible amount of pressure on him when he stepped on campus with Clemson. He was already being hailed as "the next big thing" among quarterbacks, a title that isn’t thrown around lightly.

Despite the lofty billing, Lawrence wasn’t phased as he came out of the gates on fire as a freshman and never slowed down.

That is a major reason why Bill Connelley of ESPN has ranked his debut season as the fourth-best freshman campaign in the history of college football.

“In his last four games, he completed 66% of his passes and threw for 1,185 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions as the Tigers charged to a 15-0 record and their second national title in three years,” Connelly wrote.

Just how good was Lawrence in that first year with the Tigers?

He led the ACC with 30 touchdown passes, 8.3 yards gained per attempt, 9.32 adjusted yards gained per attempt and a passer efficiency rating of 157.6.

While Clemson didn’t win another national title with him at the helm, he continued producing at elite levels, leading the conference in completion percentage in each of his last two years with the program.

As a sophomore, he also led the conference with 3,665 yards in addition to yards gained per attempt, adjusted yards gained per attempt and passer efficiency rating.

Lawrence was on pace to do the same thing as a junior, but played in only 10 games. He still managed to lead the ACC with 315.3 passing yards per game in his last year before declaring for the 2021 NFL draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected him No. 1 overall, hoping he would help turn their franchise around.

Lawrence hasn’t quite lived up to the billing of a first-overall selection, but he will always be remembered by Tigers fans for what he accomplished with the program.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/Football