Former Clemson Tigers Star Quarterback Had One of Greatest Freshman Years Ever
Historically, and especially during the tenure of Dabo Swinney being head coach, the Clemson Tigers have regularly put together fearsome defenses.
Year in and year out, they are producing elite numbers on that side of the ball.
They have done a wonderful job developing talent, routinely sending players into the NFL where they have varying degrees of success.
But, when the program was at the height of its dominance under Swinney, they had a star quarterback to match the production of their outstanding defense.
One of those signal callers was Trevor Lawrence.
Among the most hyped high school prospects in the history of football, he had an incredible amount of pressure on him when he stepped on campus with Clemson. He was already being hailed as "the next big thing" among quarterbacks, a title that isn’t thrown around lightly.
Despite the lofty billing, Lawrence wasn’t phased as he came out of the gates on fire as a freshman and never slowed down.
That is a major reason why Bill Connelley of ESPN has ranked his debut season as the fourth-best freshman campaign in the history of college football.
“In his last four games, he completed 66% of his passes and threw for 1,185 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions as the Tigers charged to a 15-0 record and their second national title in three years,” Connelly wrote.
Just how good was Lawrence in that first year with the Tigers?
He led the ACC with 30 touchdown passes, 8.3 yards gained per attempt, 9.32 adjusted yards gained per attempt and a passer efficiency rating of 157.6.
While Clemson didn’t win another national title with him at the helm, he continued producing at elite levels, leading the conference in completion percentage in each of his last two years with the program.
As a sophomore, he also led the conference with 3,665 yards in addition to yards gained per attempt, adjusted yards gained per attempt and passer efficiency rating.
Lawrence was on pace to do the same thing as a junior, but played in only 10 games. He still managed to lead the ACC with 315.3 passing yards per game in his last year before declaring for the 2021 NFL draft.
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected him No. 1 overall, hoping he would help turn their franchise around.
Lawrence hasn’t quite lived up to the billing of a first-overall selection, but he will always be remembered by Tigers fans for what he accomplished with the program.