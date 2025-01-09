Former Clemson Tigers Star Wide Receiver Set for Massive Pay Day This Offseason
The Clemson Tigers are in the middle of what has been a busy offseason so far, preparing for what could be an excellent campaign in 2025.
It was a really strong year for the Tigers in 2024. They were able to win 10 games on their way to an ACC Title, and also made an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Even though things didn’t go well for them in the first round, there were a lot of positives to take away from the year.
Now, some of the players from that team are getting set to make the jump to the NFL and join some talented Clemson alumni.
One former member of the Tigers who had an excellent year in 2024 was wide receiver Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bengals got off to a slow start this season and missed the playoffs despite making quite the run toward the end of the year. However, while their defense might have been a major issue, the performance of their offense was outstanding.
Quarterback Joe Burrow had an amazing season, and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase won the triple crown of receiving. However, while those two got most of the attention, it was another superb season for the former Tigers star.
In 12 games, Higgins totaled 73 receptions, 911 receiving yards, and 10 receiving touchdowns. Injuries did hold the talented receiver back a bit this campaign, and his absence likely contributed to some of the struggles for Cincinnati early in the season.
Now, with the offseason also approaching in the NFL, Higgins stands to be one of the top free agents available, and certainly one of the best wide receivers.
Last year, he was franchise tagged by the Bengals. However, due to the cap situation in Cincinnati, that seems unlikely. In fact, bringing him back at all likely won’t happen with Chase also needing to be paid.
Even if he doesn’t return to the Bengals, Higgins is going to have plenty of suitors on the open market and should make a lot of money.
The 25-year-old was one of the best wide receivers in the history of Clemson. In just three seasons, he totaled 28 touchdowns, 135 receptions, and 2448 receiving yards.
Even though he has been partially in the shadow of Chase, he has proven in the NFL that he can be a number one receiver. This offseason, he will likely be paid like one.