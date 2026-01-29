Former Clemson Wideout DeAndre Hopkins Optimistic About Clemson's Offensive Trajectory

The struggles that have been seen from the Clemson Tigers’ offense saw a change during the offseason with Chad Morris, and it has caught the eye of a former Tiger.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was a guest on Pardon My Take on Wednesday, being asked questions about being a Clemson Tiger and head coach Dabo Swinney. He didn’t mince words either, looking to see the change that is expected to come with his former coach.

Immediately, Hopkins was asked about his assessment of the Tigers’ offense over the last several seasons. The current free agent, being from Central, South Carolina, was asked to be given a pass for his criticism, being from the area and growing up a Clemson fan.

“I’ll be honest,” he said. “I grew up in Clemson, so I can say this, but it’s been horrible. It’s been terrible.”

So, when the Tigers went out and got Morris, Hopkins’s former coach, there was satisfaction from the potential future Hall of Famer. The offensive coordinator was hired in the receiver’s second season with the team, and he finished with 27 receiving touchdowns at the end of his career. That is a school record that still stands within the program.

“I’m happy that they got back to the basics, bringing Chad Morris back in, a guy who evolved the Clemson offense to where we were averaging 30-35 points,” he said. “I’m happy that we kind of got back to the basics and that kind of offense, but it’s been terrible, man.”

Hopkins then speaks on head coach Dabo Swinney, who will work to motivate a hungry Clemson team that finished with a 7-6 record last season. The former Tiger said that his players will have no problem, whether returning or a new addition, in uniting his squad.

“Dabo demands the best out of you,” he said. “Obviously, as you see the corny jokes, as some of y’all may say, the funny, country stuff that Dabo says and does, but Dabo legit pushes everyone to be the best.”

The veteran receiver, who is entering his 14th season in the NFL, even makes a joke about how Swinney will act on Saturdays, regardless of the person that he is.

“He’s a religious man, but on Saturdays, all of that goes out the window,” Hopkins said. “Dabo will curse you out like the old Alabama football coaches, and you know that this is who he is. He’s that guy. He will hit you with whatever curse word that he can, but he loves you.”

For those interested in how the Clemson offense will run next season, take it from one of the best products that came from it. Hopkins approves of the Tigers’ next offensive coordinator, and he would not be the last alum to approve of the move.

Only time will tell to see if another receiver thrives in the system to join the likes of Hopkins, Mike Williams or Sammy Watkins. However, there are plenty of candidates in Clemson’s receiver room that can do it.