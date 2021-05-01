Amari Rodgers Drafted by Green Bay Packers

Former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers has been selected by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Rodgers has been a key figure for the Tigers over the past four seasons. He's been a starting receiver in the offense since the 2018 season, which includes a remarkably quick comeback from a torn ACL suffered in the spring of 2019.

Last season, Rodgers was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, as well as earning first-team All ACC honors by the AP and PFF after registering career highs in receptions (77), receiving yards (1,020) and receiving touchdowns (seven).

He leaves Clemson with 181 career receptions for 2,144 yards with 15 receiving touchdowns. He also added another 529 yards returning punts throughout his career.

Rodgers became only the fifth Clemson player since 2000 to record touchdowns by rush, reception and punt return in a career. He completed his tenure ranked sixth in program history in career receptions, 12th in career receiving yards and tied for 14th in career receiving touchdowns, as well as ninth in career punt return yards.

The Green Bay Packers are getting a player that is capable of making an immediate impact on the field and in a multitude of ways. While finding much of his success in the slot during his college career, Rodgers has also proved he is capable of lining up outside. He's also a player that can be used on jet-sweeps and in the return game.

Strengths: Rodgers is the prototypical slot-receiver with very reliable hands, but built like a running back. He thrives in open space where he can use his vision and decisiveness to pick up yards after the catch, but he is also capable of being physical when he needs to be.

Weaknesses: Expanding his route tree and improving his consistency when challenged at the catch point are areas Rodgers can still improve in.