Former Clemson WR Hopkins Downplays Irvin's Recount of O'Brien Conversations

Brad Senkiw

Former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded earlier this week from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals, got caught up in some NFL drama Wednesday morning. 

NFL analyst and Hall-of-Fame receiver Michael Irvin relayed conversations between Hopkins and Houston coach Bill O'Brien that didn't paint their relationship in a positive light. 

According to Irvin, O'Brien told Hopkins during a meeting that he hadn't had one like that since Aaron Hernandez, the late New England tight end who was convicted of murder. 

“That blew my mind that he would even bring that up,” Hopkins told Irvin. “I’ve never been in any trouble. I don’t know why he would equate me with Aaron Hernandez.”

Irvin said Hopkins also told him of O'Brien's issues with Hopkins bringing "his baby mommas around sometimes. And from there I think the relationship just went bad," Irvin said. 

Hopkins, however, took to social media this morning to try and defuse the situation. 

O'Brien, who serves as the team's general manager as well, traded Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick. It's considered by many NFL analysts as a failure of a trade by the Texans. 

The move separated one of the top receivers in the league from former Clemson star quarterback Deshaun Watson.  

Hopkins, a Central native, has averaged 1,371 receiving yards per season and caught 31 touchdowns since Watson arrived in Houston in 2017. Hopkins has been a Pro Bowl selection in four of the last five seasons and a first-team NFL All-Pro each of the last three seasons.

