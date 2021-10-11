Former Clemson WR Continues Hot Start, Catches 2 TD's in Chargers Win Over Browns

Mike Williams had a monster day on Sunday.

The former Clemson wide receiver reeled in eight catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns as the Chargers knocked off the Browns 47-42.

Williams' first touchdown catch was a 72-yard strike from quarterback Justin Herbert early in the second quarter that gave the Chargers a 14-10 lead.

His second touchdown came early in the fourth quarter, with the Browns up 27-21, this one being a 42-yard throw in which Williams was wide open down the field, and represented the fifth lead change of the game.

The two touchdown catches now give Williams seven on the year and in his second season catching passes from Herbert, the 2017 first-round pick feels he and his quarterback have a much better feel for one another on the field.

"I feel like we're on the same page, and we kind of go on the fly sometimes also and kind of freestyle a little bit," Williams said last week via the Chargers website. "The coaches don't like it! But we kind of freestyle and do some things on our own, but we minimize it a lot. It's probably one play in the game where we change things up and do some 'Mike and Justin things.'

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!