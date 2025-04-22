Former Florida State Football Star Says Game Against Clemson Ruined His Career
With the NFL draft getting underway on Thursday, there are plenty of Clemson players who are looking to begin their professional journeys with the hopes they can continue their football careers for as long as possible.
Like is so often the case before the draft, not only is this a time for analysis, projection and predictions about where players will go and how they will perform, but it's also a period of reflection for those who were able to compete in the NFL.
Clemson fans will recognize the name Christian Ponder who was the latest to discuss his career.
The former Florida State quarterback was the star of the Tigers' ACC rivals during the first part of Dabo Swinney's tenure, and the two programs had some good battles during those years with the Seminoles coming out on top in 2008 before Clemson returned the favor in 2009 and propelled themselves to the ACC championship game.
It was actually during the 2009 matchup that Ponder said his career changed forever.
In that game, Florida State was up 17-6 over Clemson at one point during the second quarter before things completely flipped.
The Tigers dominated the second half and forced Ponder into four interceptions as they took complete control and won 40-24.
The final pick that Ponder threw turned out to be the career-changing moment.
"Last interception of the game was gonna be a pick-six unless I went and tackled the guy, and I was so mad, my pride kicked in and I tried to go hit this 235-pound safety as hard as I could. I ended up injuring my shoulder, third-degree AC joint separation, had surgery that ends my season on my throwing shoulder," he said to Joe Poduslenko on The Post Game Podcast. "I just never felt like I threw the football the same."
Ponder has long been known as one of the biggest busts in NFL draft history.
Following his senior season in 2010 with Florida State where he totaled 2,044 yards passing with 20 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 61.5% completion percentage, he was taken 12th overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2011 draft.
He got into 11 games and started 10 his rookie year despite veteran Donovan McNabb being brought in during the offseason to be Ponder's mentor.
Ponder had some highs, throwing for 1,853 yards and 13 touchdowns, but he also had some lows, with 13 interceptions and only a 54.3% completion percentage.
Still, the Vikings believed the former Florida State man was their quarterback of the future, and they rolled into his second year with hopes that he would showcase some of the things that prompted them to take him so high in the draft.
But in 16 games, Ponder didn't quite put it all together, finishing with 2,935 yards passing, 18 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and a completion percentage of 62.1%.
That was the beginning of the end for his time in the NFL.
It was strange to see Ponder miss so many throws during his run in the professional ranks, and while that can be expected when facing increased competition, he was previously known as an accurate passer.
He says the injury he suffered against Clemson really was the turning point for him mentally and physically.
"I had this confidence beforehand, I just felt like, obviously I would miss some throws, I was never perfect, but I always had the confidence I wouldn't miss. I just trusted my arm and my ability as a quarterback. And I think after that injury, I just never felt the same. I think that slight lack of confidence in myself, on top of the added pressure of being a first-round draft pick and someone who was thought to be over-drafted, it was hard for me," Ponder stated.
It's always interesting to look back upon careers after they are complete.
Perhaps things would have turned out different for Ponder if he hadn't gotten hurt against Clemson when he decided to make that tackle in 2009.