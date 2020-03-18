Former Tiger Bashaud Breeland Calls Out Pro Football Focus

Former Clemson Tiger, and more recent Super Bowl champion, Bashaud Breeland took exception Tuesday night with Pro Football Focus' list of the top 100 free agents still available.

The list had the former Tiger ranked near the bottom of the list at 96th.

Breeland finished the 2019 season with 48 total tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions—one coming in the Super Bowl.

From 2014-16, became the first member of the Redskins since Fred Smoot (2001-03) to open a career with multiple interceptions in three straight seasons. During the 2014 season, became the first Redskins rookie to finish a season with sole possession for the team lead in interceptions (two) since Fred Smoot in 2001.

It was only one month ago, that Breeland stated his desire to remain with the Chiefs.





“It’s been a great journey for me, man. You know what I mean? I’m just enjoying the journey, you know what I mean? And when free agency hits, it hits,” Breeland said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “If I’m back in Kansas City, I’m going to live life to the fullest. If I’m not, I’m gonna live it to the fullest. I’ll cross that bridge when I cross it. But at this point in time, I’m looking forward to being a part of the Kansas City Chiefs.”