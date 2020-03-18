AllClemson
Former Tiger Bashaud Breeland Calls Out Pro Football Focus

Zach Lentz

Former Clemson Tiger, and more recent Super Bowl champion, Bashaud Breeland took exception Tuesday night with Pro Football Focus' list of the top 100 free agents still available.

The list had the former Tiger ranked near the bottom of the list at 96th.

Breeland finished the 2019 season with 48 total tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions—one coming in the Super Bowl.

From 2014-16, became the first member of the Redskins since Fred Smoot (2001-03) to open a career with multiple interceptions in three straight seasons. During the 2014 season, became the first Redskins rookie to finish a season with sole possession for the team lead in interceptions (two) since Fred Smoot in 2001.

It was only one month ago, that Breeland stated his desire to remain with the Chiefs.

“It’s been a great journey for me, man. You know what I mean? I’m just enjoying the journey, you know what I mean? And when free agency hits, it hits,” Breeland said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “If I’m back in Kansas City, I’m going to live life to the fullest. If I’m not, I’m gonna live it to the fullest. I’ll cross that bridge when I cross it. But at this point in time, I’m looking forward to being a part of the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Monte Lee Sends Message to Clemson Fans

After an abrupt end to the 2020 season, Clemson baseball manager Monte Lee gave a heartfelt expression of gratitude to Clemson fans.

Alex Whisnant

COVID-19 Impact on Clemson Basketball

The Clemson men's basketball team ended the season with the sadness of not being able to complete the postseason or finish out careers because of the coronavirus concerns.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson in the NFL: DJ Reader to Bengals

Former Clemson defensive lineman DJ Reader is set to become the second-highest paid nose tackle in the NFL, as he has agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Zach Lentz

Clemson in the NFL: Beasley Headed to Music City to Play For Titans

Former Clemson pass rusher Vic Beasley signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday worth $12 million. The Atlanta Falcons, who drafted the Tigers' all-time leading rusher eighth overall in 2015, moved on from Beasley after the 2019 season.

Brad Senkiw

New Documentary to Shed Light on Scandal That Involved Former Clemson Assistant

HBO will air a documentary called “The Scheme” at 9 p.m. on March 31 about the relationship between handler-now-felon Christian Dawkins and some college basketball coaches, according to Yahoo Sports. Former Clemson assistant men's coach Steve Smith met with Dawkins in 2017.

Brad Senkiw

Former Clemson Quarterback Deshaun Watson Thanks Former Tiger Deandre Hopkins For Time in Houston

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will be looking for a new go-to receiver for the 2020 season after the Houston Texans and fellow former Tiger receiver Deandre Hopkins parted ways.

Zach Lentz

Travis Etienne Wants To Be Best Ever

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is determined to become the best running back in ACC history

JP-Priester

Former Clemson WR DeAndre Hopkins was traded from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Hopkins, the Central native who was dealt for running back David Johnson, won't be catching…

Brad Senkiw

by

Jcarll

Clemson's Venables Reflects on LSU Loss

After the 17-point defeat to LSU in the national championship game, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables knows they lost to a better team.

Alex Whisnant

Clemson AD Radakovich Says ACC Close to Officially Canceling Spring Sports

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said Monday during a radio interview with The Press Box on The Roar that the ACC is looking to officially cancel all spring sports and activities this week. A league-wide conference call is scheduled for Tuesday.

Brad Senkiw