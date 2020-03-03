AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Former Tigers Impress Swinney

Zach Lentz

CLEMSON — When you are the head coach of a program that is known for sending players to the NFL, you pay attention to the NFL Combine. Which is exactly what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did last week, balancing the responsibilities of his newest team and the excitement of seeing his former players put on a show in front of the NFL's top executives.

"They've all done well. I tried to keep up with them and communicate with them throughout the week, and encourage them," Swinney said. "I'm really proud of them. They all did what I thought they'd do."

The one player that needed a good showing at the combine was cornerback A.J. Terrell. In his final game as a Tiger, Terrell was torched on numerous occasions by LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Swinney believes that after his poor performance people forgot how talented he is

 "I think for some reason people thought A.J. Terrell couldn't run or something like that, but no he can run. He really helped himself," Swinney said.

Tee Higgins did not perform in any of the workouts due to a hamstring injury, while offensive linemen Tremayne Anchrum, John Simpson and safeties K'Von Wallace and Tanner Muse all helped their draft stock.

"Tee's ham wasn't quite where it needed to be. He'll be ready here soon and do great," Swinney said. "I think they all did well in their interviews. Tremayne Anchrum and John Simpson did a nice job. So did K'Von ... K'Von is K'von, he crushed it. I think they upgraded Tanner Muse to a 4.41, they were telling me in the staff room, and not surprised with that."

The most impressive performance, however, came from former linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who ran an impressive 4.39 40-yard dash, moving him up the draft boards to the No. 3 overall pick according to Tom Fornelli of CBSSports.com.

"Isaiah Simmons is a freak of nature, and I've been telling you that since my first mock," Fornelli wrote. "The combine only confirmed it for those who didn't already know and maybe it convinced the Lions that he's too intriguing of a talent to pass up on, even if he's not a major need."

Swinney echoed the sentiments of Fornelli — adding it was Simmons' willingness to return to school for a fourth year that made the difference.

"And then Isaiah ... we all knew, he's just a freak," Swinney said. "He's one of the most unique talents you'll see. Him coming back and having that fourth year to develop, he probably would have been a second-round pick last year. Him coming back and really becoming a more complete player it's amazing what he's been able to do."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Commit Cade Denhoff Leads by Example

When watching Cade Denhoff play last season, there’s no question he deserved to be labeled one of Florida’s best, as well as an all-out performer. Sunday’s Under Armour All-American Camp helped to reestablish both of those sentiments.

Brian Smith

Etienne Chronicles Decision To Return To Clemson

Clemson running back Travis Etienne made his decision to return to Clemson for his senior season when his friend gave him advice while they were playing a video game.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Spring Notebook: Tigers Put on the Pads

After three days of shorts and shells one thing was abundantly clear—the freshmen defensive linemen—Demonte Capehart, Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee—are "as advertised".

Zach Lentz

Spring Practice Observations From Clemson's 4th Workout

Clemson freshman defensive lineman Bryan Bresee was out of any limited jersey color, allowing him to fully participate Monday. That was among several notable observations from the portion of practice open to the media.

Brad Senkiw

Spiers: 'Winning in Baseball is Tough

Coming off a series win over in-state rival South Carolina, a series in which they scored a season-high 17 runs (average of 5.6 runs), Carson Spiers understands that winning a series against a team like the Gamecocks is special.

Zach Lentz

Clemson XFL Week 4 Recap

Former Clemson players Isaiah Battle, Tavaris Barnes and Corey Crawford continued their professional career in week four of the XFL this weekend.

Connor Watson

Lawrence Looking Ahead Not Back

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence eager to get back at it and put last season behind him

JP-Priester

Monday Morning Reset: Tigers Enjoy Another Winning Weekend

Two weeks after a huge winning week, Clemson does it again this past weekend in men's basketball, baseball, softball and at the NFL combine. This week brings more spring football coverage and a chance for Brad Brownell and the Tigers to get into the NCAA tournament conversation.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Claims Series Over Gamecocks With Late Scoring Surge

Clemson's bats waited an awfully long time to wake up, but the Tigers used a four-run seventh inning and overcame a crazy bases-loaded sequence in the sixth to knock off rival South Carolina 5-2 and win the series 2-1.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson at NFL Combine: Terrell Posts Solid 40, Showcases Skills

Former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell is among three Tigers looking to improve their draft stocks with good performances at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, the final day of the Indianapolis event.

Brad Senkiw