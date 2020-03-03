Former Tigers Impress Swinney

CLEMSON — When you are the head coach of a program that is known for sending players to the NFL, you pay attention to the NFL Combine. Which is exactly what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did last week, balancing the responsibilities of his newest team and the excitement of seeing his former players put on a show in front of the NFL's top executives.

"They've all done well. I tried to keep up with them and communicate with them throughout the week, and encourage them," Swinney said. "I'm really proud of them. They all did what I thought they'd do."

The one player that needed a good showing at the combine was cornerback A.J. Terrell. In his final game as a Tiger, Terrell was torched on numerous occasions by LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Swinney believes that after his poor performance people forgot how talented he is

"I think for some reason people thought A.J. Terrell couldn't run or something like that, but no he can run. He really helped himself," Swinney said.

Tee Higgins did not perform in any of the workouts due to a hamstring injury, while offensive linemen Tremayne Anchrum, John Simpson and safeties K'Von Wallace and Tanner Muse all helped their draft stock.

"Tee's ham wasn't quite where it needed to be. He'll be ready here soon and do great," Swinney said. "I think they all did well in their interviews. Tremayne Anchrum and John Simpson did a nice job. So did K'Von ... K'Von is K'von, he crushed it. I think they upgraded Tanner Muse to a 4.41, they were telling me in the staff room, and not surprised with that."

The most impressive performance, however, came from former linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who ran an impressive 4.39 40-yard dash, moving him up the draft boards to the No. 3 overall pick according to Tom Fornelli of CBSSports.com.

"Isaiah Simmons is a freak of nature, and I've been telling you that since my first mock," Fornelli wrote. "The combine only confirmed it for those who didn't already know and maybe it convinced the Lions that he's too intriguing of a talent to pass up on, even if he's not a major need."

Swinney echoed the sentiments of Fornelli — adding it was Simmons' willingness to return to school for a fourth year that made the difference.

"And then Isaiah ... we all knew, he's just a freak," Swinney said. "He's one of the most unique talents you'll see. Him coming back and having that fourth year to develop, he probably would have been a second-round pick last year. Him coming back and really becoming a more complete player it's amazing what he's been able to do."