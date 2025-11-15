Four Clemson Alum Having Career-Best Seasons In NFL
With the second half of the NFL season in full swing, the Clemson Tigers are well represented throughout the league.
Clemson on SI takes a look at some former Tigers who are currently playing the best football of their professional career.
RB Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars
After seeing his workload dip in 2024, Etienne has not just bounced back. He is on track to top anything he’s done before.
Through nine games, Etienne has rushed 135 times for 656 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. The Clemson product is currently on pace to reach a career-high 1,239 rushing yards.
His best game of the season came during a win over the San Francisco 49ers, when he rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown while averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
DT Tyler Davis, Los Angeles Rams
Now in his second season as a pro, Davis is on pace to nearly double the tackle total from his rookie campaign.
He has seen his playing time increase as well, playing an average of 24.3 snaps per game. According to Pro Football Focus, the Clemson product is the 14th-highest-graded run defender in the NFL.
Through 10 games, Davis has totaled 26 tackles and a sack while generating nine pressures. He is on track to finish the year with 44 tackles, two sacks and 15 pressures.
TE Davis Allen, Los Angeles Rams
After primarily being used as a blocking tight end during his first two seasons, Allen is slowly being incorporated into the Rams’ passing game.
10 games into the season, he has already reached career highs in receptions (13), yards (104) and touchdowns (three). The third-year tight end is currently on pace to total 22 catches, 177 yards and five touchdowns this year.
His best game of the season came against the New Orleans Saints, when he hauled in three passes for 37 yards.
DE Myles Murphy, Cincinnati Bengals
Now in his third year, Murphy has already reached his career high in tackles, nine games into the season.
The 6-foot-5 and 275-pound pass-rusher has totaled 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks up to this point of the season. The Clemson product is on pace to finish the season with 40 tackles and three sacks.
His best game of the season came during a 47-42 loss to the Chicago Bears, when he totaled a season-high six tackles.