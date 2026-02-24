Three Clemson Tigers Fall On Mel Kiper Jr.'s Recent NFL Mock Draft

The standouts that are leaving the Clemson football team this past season bring plenty of talent to the NFL, and ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. knows it.

Kiper released his February mock draft on Tuesday, seeing three Tigers land within the first 32 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft, which will take place in April.

The three aren’t shocking, either. Defensive tackle Peter Woods, offensive tackle Blake Miller and cornerback Avieon Terrell were all Day 1 players in Kiper’s mock draft, and that could become reality in just several weeks.

Woods was the highest Clemson prospect in the recent mock, going to the New York Jets with the No. 16 pick in the draft. He would be the second first-round pick the Jets have after the trade for Sauce Gardner with the Indianapolis Colts, and he would pair up with Kiper’s No. 2 pick in the draft, Caleb Downs.

Woods didn’t have elite production in 2025, but “the tape was still really good,” Kiper writes, adding that he “has the power to be a force at 3-technique for New York.”

The junior finished with 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks in 2025 at defensive tackle with the Tigers. He saw time at defensive end in 2024, but moved back to his true position in defensive coordinator Tom Allen’s first season with the program. However, he will have the athleticism to truly succeed in the NFL, regardless of position.

14 picks later, Miller is selected with one of the final picks of the Day 1 event. He would be selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 30 overall pick in the draft. He would be the fifth offensive tackle taken in Kiper’s mock draft, and it’s due to some retirements on the Rams’ offensive line.

Similar to the Jets, Los Angeles has two picks in the first round as well, and adding a right tackle who never missed a start for Clemson would be helpful. Kiper also notes that “his game just keeps growing on me.”

Protecting MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford would be a privilege for Miller, and the all-time snap leader for the Tigers would be a cornerstone piece to a Rams team that is looking for a Super Bowl.

Speaking of the Super Bowl, this season’s champion, the Seattle Seahawks, would end up taking Terrell with the No. 32 pick in the draft to round out the first round. The junior cornerback would end up in the perfect spot to thrive, playing with the likes of Devon Witherspoon and Nick Emmanwori.

Due to certain free agents leaving Seattle at the position, replenishing with a 2025 All-American would do the trick. Terrell finished with 125 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, eight forced fumbles and three interceptions. The Seahawks wouldn’t skip a beat defensively and get back to being the best unit in the NFL.

We haven’t even mentioned players like Antonio Williams and T.J. Parker, who are fringe first-round players as well. If quarterback Cade Klubnik has a standout NFL Combine and Pro Day, a late nod wouldn’t be out of the cards as well.

The NFL Combine happens later this week, followed by Clemson’s Pro Day, which will occur on March 12. That will be the final time that these Tigers will be able to raise their draft stocks before the big week comes in April.