Four Clemson Tigers Rank Among PFF’s Top 50 Players
Fresh off an ACC Championship win, it's no surprise the Clemson Tigers are viewed as one of the most talented teams in college football, especially with several key players returning from last year's team.
According to Pro Football Focus, four returning Tigers rank among the top 50 players entering the 2025 college football season.
Coming in at No. 3 is defensive lineman Peter Woods, who is Clemson’s highest ranked player and the highest ranked player in the ACC.
“Woods spent most of his sophomore season playing out of position at edge defender, yet he still earned an impressive 83.3 PFF overall grade. Over his first two years of college football, he is both the highest-graded and most valuable returning Power Four defensive tackle, according to PFF WAA,” the article read. “Woods leads all returning Power Four interior defenders in PFF run-defense grade (89.7) and pass-rush win rate (14.9%) since 2023. His combination of power and agility, at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, makes him a nightmarish matchup for opposing offensive linemen.”
As a sophomore, Woods made 28 combined tackles while totaling 8.5 tackles-for-loss and 3 sacks. As a freshman, he was named to the Freshman All-American team after making 26 tackles and 2.5 tackles-for-loss.
Woods also came in at No. 3 PFF’s NFL Draft Big Board, where he is projected to be the third selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Next up for the Tigers is quarterback Cade Klubnik, who comes in at No. 7 as the highest-ranked signal caller on the list
“There may not have been a more improved quarterback in college football this past season than Klubnik. Only Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders threw more touchdowns than the junior (36). Klubnik also ranked fifth in big-time throws (28),” the article read. “The top quarterback recruit in the 2022 class is finally starting to live up to the hype and has the potential to take a loaded Clemson roster to the promised land as a senior.”
Last season, Klubnik threw for 3,639 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions. In PFF’s 2026 NFL Draft Big Board, he was regarded as the fifth-best prospect in next year’s draft.
Clemson's third player to crack the top 10 is edge rusher TJ Parker, who lands at No. 10.
“Parker's 12 sacks in 2024 led all returning Power Four edge rushers, and he is one of three who posted 80.0-plus PFF grades both as a pass rusher and a run defender,” it reads. “Parker brings a devastating bull rush, thanks to his power at 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds. He has the makings of a top-10 selection next April if he can put together a similarly strong junior year.”
Last season, Parker was a Second-team All-ACC selection after finishing the year with 57 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks. While he is Clemson's third highest graded player on this list, he is actually viewed as the Tigers best draft prospect, coming in at No.2 on PFF’s Big Board.
Rounding out the list for the Tigers is cornerback Aveion Terrell, who is the 27th highest ranked player on the list.
“Avieon is projected to follow in his brother’s footsteps from Clemson to the first round of the NFL draft. The younger Terrell is a much better run defender, placing fourth among cornerbacks in PFF run-defense grade this past season (90.7),” the article read. “He also forced three fumbles, tied for the second most. Terrell is excellent in coverage, as well, leading all Power Four cornerbacks with 14 forced incompletions in 2024.”
Terrell cracked the starting lineup as a true freshman, but showcased some significant improvements during his recent sophomore season. During the 2024 campaign, Terrell made 58 tackles while catching two interceptions and breaking up 12 passes.