AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Ladson Looking To Make An Impact In 2020

JP-Priester

When Clemson picked up a commitment from Frank Ladson back in April of 2018, not only did the Tigers gain an elite wide receiver prospect, but they also got one of the best overall high school prospects in the country. Going into his second season, Ladson is ready to prove that.

After having the unfortunate luck of having to miss time in camp as a freshman due to injury, Ladson had to play a little catch-up during the 2019 season. However, now that he has an entire year in the system under his belt, he feels like he was better prepared coming into spring practice.

"I mean, last spring I came in as a freshman," Ladson said. "I didn't know any of the playbook or anything like that. This year I kind of went through a spring, a season, and everything. So you know, I'm a lot more familiar with the playbook. And I can play more than one position after this spring."

With play making wide receiver Tee Higgins now off to the NFL, Ladson is ready to put his best foot forward. He is fully aware that the team needs its younger wide-outs to step up, and was looking to make the most of his opportunities during the shortened spring.

"Spring practice has been really good," Ladson said. "A lot better than last year when I came in new. Just to continue working, continue trying to get better each and every day this spring. Carrying over to the summer and then to fall camp."

The Clemson receivers have always prided themselves on their downfield blocking abilities. Ladson knows that is an area he can improve on, and says it's one of the many things he learned from Higgins.

"Really, to be a blocker, a good downfield blocker," Ladson said of Higgins. "That's one thing he was really good at. Making uncontested catches on 50/50 balls. Taking the highest point. Everybody knows he's really good at those things. So that's one thing I really learned from him last year."

The speedy wide receiver out of Miami also prides himself on being easy to coach. He not only looks for tips on how to improve from his coaches, but his teammates as well.

"I'm working on everything," Ladson said. "All the little details I need work on. I know I've been talking with coach Grisham. I know, of course, after the spring we're going to talk a little more and whatever he sees. He sees anything that I need to work on, whatever I see, whatever my teammates see. I know I'm just going to ask everybody what I need to work on the most."

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has also noticed a difference. He says Ladson is no longer that inexperienced freshman, and has started to realize what it takes to be successful on this level.

"I think what happened to Frank last year is like any typical freshman," Elliott said. "You get down toward the end of the season and that monkey jumps on your back and you're like, 'Oh let me just get to next season.' But now he understands what it's going take this offseason. What I notice now are the little things, like the way he walks around the building. He's got his head up and his chest out, and he'll engage more. He was really, really quiet because he was still trying to figure things out. I can just tell his confidence is building. And we're going to need that."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson Helps Gainesville, Georgia, First Responders

Houston quarterback and former Clemson standout Deshaun Watson is helping feed 150 first responders this week in his hometown of Gainesville, Georgia.

Connor Watson

Elder Statesman Amari Rodgers Has a Wealth of Knowledge on Clemson Receivers

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers decided, after the end of the 2019 season, that he wasn’t done yet. He was coming back for his final year to help impact the next group of playmakers.

Connor Watson

NCAA to Allow Clemson's Trevor Lawrence to Crowdfund for Coronavirus Relief

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and girlfriend Marissa Mowry started a GoFundMe account for COVID-19 family relief and support that was shut down because of NCAA rules, but now the governing body will relax its stance for student-athletes looking to help during the pandemic.

Brad Senkiw

Kiper Ranks Clemson's Higgins 4th Among Draftable Receivers

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper ranked three receivers ahead of former Clemson star Tee Higgins in his latest 2020 rankings of the position on Tuesday.

Brad Senkiw

Foes Woes: Breaking Down What Clemson's Opponents Did in Shortened Spring Football

Clemson got nine spring practices before the ACC halted spring activities due to the spread of COVID-19, but 2020 opponents like Boston College, Florida State and others didn't get as much work. Here's a breakdown of what they accomplished and its impact.

Brad Senkiw

Former Clemson Quarterback Deshaun Watson Issues Cryptic Tweet; Texans Fans in Panic

Wednesday, Watson issued what could only be described as a cryptic tweet that has Texan fans wondering if he not only would consider leaving Houston, the only NFL team he has ever played for, but if he actually wants to leave.

Zach Lentz

Venables Pleased With His Grinders At Safety

While Clemson may have some inexperience at safety, Brent Venables loves what he's seen through the early portion of spring

JP-Priester

Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich's Open Letter to Clemson Fans

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich issued a public letter to Clemson fans, alumni, boosters and supporters in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

CU Athletic Communications

Clemson Defensive Lineman: 'Everybody Wants to Make Each Other Great

Head coach Dabo Swinney has described this year’s D-Line as “different”. Williams believes that being different from last year doesn’t mean they can’t produce like last year.

Connor Watson

Travis Etienne Determined To Go Out A Winner

While Clemson running back Travis Etienne is looking to improve his NFL draft stock in his final season, there are still some other goals left for the veteran running back to obtain.

JP-Priester