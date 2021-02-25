Freshman Spotlight: Can Jake Briningstool Become The Next Great Clemson Tight End?

A tight end has not been a featured part of Clemson's offense over the past few years, but incoming freshman Jake Briningstool might change that.

His physical build and ability give him the tools to become a great college tight end if he can transition well to the next level. Here is what fans need to know about the incoming freshman:

Hometown: Brentwood, Tennesee

High School: Ravenwood

Height: 6-6

Weight: 215

High School Highlights

Briningstool was a star in high school. He was ranked as the No.93 best prospect in the country by Sports Illustrated All American and named to the All-American second team. Briningstool was productive during his three years as a starter. Just in his senior season, he recorded 39 receptions for 774 and 12 touchdowns. Throughout his career, he caught 111 passes for 1,955 yards and 22 touchdowns. He committed to Clemson on Jan. 26, 2020, and enrolled early at the beginning of this year.

What Stands out

The first thing that sticks out about Briningstool is his height and length. In high school, he excelled at receiving passes over defenders and being a big target for his quarterback. Despite his size, Briningstool also has great speed. Once he was able to accelerate, he often outran the defense. The other thing that stands out about Briningstool is his hands and ability to catch the football. He grabbed the ball with confidence despite many of his receptions coming in traffic surrounded by defenders. This ability is crucial for tight ends that run routes through the middle of the field.

How he fits in at Clemson

His length and catching ability can help him become like the pass-catching tight ends that Dabo Swinney loves. After his commitment, Swinney expressed his excitement about Briningstool and how he fits into the Clemson offense. The biggest question that Briningstool will face is how well he can perform as a blocker. At 215 pounds, Briningstool is undersized for the tight end position. He may need to put on some weight before he is a reliable option. While his size may be an issue, his willingness to block is not in question. Briningstool was a ferocious blocker in high school and didn't shy away from contact. If he can clean up his technique and increase in size, he can be an asset to Clemson's offense.

2021 Outlook

Briningstool will have to show up during spring practice to find a place in the rotation. There is no indication that Clemson is looking to bench Braden Galloway and Davis Allen going into 2021. However, if Briningstool can show his skills early on, the coaches may look to work him into the offense as the season progresses.