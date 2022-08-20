Antonio Williams has made a lot of progress in a short amount of time.

The freshman wideout has consistently turned heads throughout fall camp, and has done so despite not being an early enrollee.

"I'm pleased a lot of our rookies that have come in but if I had to pick one guy that just got here in the summer, I mean Antonio Williams is the first guy that comes to mind," offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said.

Williams, who was one of two wide receivers to sign in the 2022 recruiting class, has an extremely high football IQ, and according to Streeter, is a guy that is already extremely reliable as a pass catcher.

"He's a guy that his knowledge has been the most surprising to me," Streeter said. "Coming in, in the summer, right before preseason camp, he has very few mental mistakes. On top of that, his athleticism is awesome. He's fearless about going and getting the ball."

Williams enters his first season at Clemson also knowing what it takes to win. The versatile wideout was a member of three teams that won state titles at Dutch Fork, and while he's only been on campus for a short period of time, he is already reminding Streeter of two former Clemson wideouts that had major impacts on the field.

"Amari Rodgers and (Hunter) Renfrow, those guys that aren't like the tallest guys out there but are really shifty, you know, really shifty," Streeter said. "I would say he relates to one of those two guys the most."

After struggling to move the ball through the air a season ago and finishing next to last in the ACC in total offense, the Tigers are hoping for a much improved passing attack in 2022 and Streeter is confident that Williams can play a part in making that happen.

"His hands have been incredible," Streeter said. "He's a make-you-miss guy. He's got game speed and it's really, really good. He can help us a lot this year."

