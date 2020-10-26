SI.com
AllClemson
From Brooks, Alberta to Clemson, Ajou at Home in Upstate

JP-Priester

Six games into his college career and Ajou Ajou is already becoming a favorite among the Clemson fan base. 

From his athletic prowess to his high flying leaps while running down the Hill, there is a lot for fans to like about the freshman receiver. And that feeling is mutual, as the kid from a small town in Alberta, Canada knew instantly that Clemson was the place for him.

"The moment (Dabo Swinney) offered me, I wanted to say, 'Yeah I'm committed,'" Ajou said. "But he said, 'I don't want you to commit now I want you to go look at your options, you're still new to this.' But I already knew definitely that I was coming."

Ajou says there are a lot of similarities between his hometown of Brooks and Clemson and that is something that really attracted him to the school. One of those things is the people, and that, as much as anything, was one of the biggest factors in his decision to become a Tiger.

"It wasn't even the school really, like yes the school, but just the people," Ajou said. "I heard the population here is 14,000 and Brooks population is 14,000. So I'm like you really can't make this up, and I was just connecting the dots really. Everyone's nice, everyone just wants to see you grow and win. It's kind of like Brooks in a sense because it takes a village to raise a child."

In limited playing time, Ajou has caught two passes this season for 41 yards. One of those was a 35-yard touchdown reception in which his athleticism was on full display and the young freshman says it's a play he won't be forgetting anytime soon.

'I catch the ball and I look and I'm like 'Oh man, this is really happening,'" Ajou said. "I just got so much adrenaline and then everything is just like it's tunnel vision just getting to the end zone really. I was like hitting my moves and I started running. And I finally get there and I just hear the crowd erupt and I'm like no way. It was just blurry. I was speechless until I got to the bench."

