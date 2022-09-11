Furman Humbles Clemson's Defense

CLEMSON, S.C. — Dabo Swinney might have said it best following No. 5 Clemson’s lackluster, 35-12, victory over Furman Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

“It is hard to win. You are not ever going to hear me complain about a win,” the Tigers’ head coach said after the game. “I think there were some good teams that got beat today. So, I am not ever going to lose respect for the blessing. It is hard to win, and I am proud of our guys for finding a way.”

Swinney may not complain about Clemson’s win over Furman, but he did it admit his team did not play complementary football, specifically, his defense.

The Paladins (1-1) gained 384 yards against a Clemson defense that is supposed to be one of the country’s best. Furman used the Tigers’ aggressive play against them, countering them with screens and short passes to keep control of the football while keeping DJ Uiagalelei and the Clemson offense on the sideline.

Furman converted 10-of-18 third downs, ran 74 plays, and possessed the football for 34:45.

Yes, the Tigers (2-0) had a short week to get ready. It was just four days ago since they knocked off Georgia Tech in Atlanta to start the season.

“Maybe a little bit. It is hard to say,” Goodwin said. “It is tough to respond after a short week, but…”

The “but” was Goodwin’s way of saying there was no excuse for the way his defense played. Furman quarterback Tyler Huff completed 30 of 39 throws for 256 yards, including a 25-yard-touchdowns pass to tight end Ryan Miller in the second quarter.

The Paladins continuously burned Clemson with screen passes, executing gains of 27, 20 and 20 yards in the first half.

“That is kind of the attack mode when you are really good in the front seven. People are going to screen you, especially when you have an aggressive mindset, pressure and get after people,” Goodwin said. “Screens are always how people slow you down and stuff.

“A couple of those calls we just got overly aggressive. We got up the field too hard. We got up the field too hard and could not get back in time.”

Linebacker Barrett Carter and cornerback Fred Davis both said what Furman did was a humbling experience for a unit that is not supposed to let anyone, much less an FCS program, have that much success against them.

“We are never satisfied. We think any game is a humbling experience, whether we are playing Furman or whomever the opponent is,” Carter said. “But it was definitely a humbling experience today.”

It was not all bad for the Clemson defense. Carter got an interception off a tipped pass and Davis recovered a fumble. The Tigers also had a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter and allowed just one touchdown.

“The name of the game is points,” Goodwin said. “Obviously, the red zone defense was good, and the goal-line stand is awesome to see, especially after a turnover. So, we are really pleased from that standpoint.”

Goodwin is also pleased to finally have a normal week after playing on Labor Day night to start the season and then only having four days to get ready for Furman.

“I am a routine guy. So, it is going to be cool to go home and enjoy this win,” he said. “Then get up and grade it, put this game to bed and then move on to the next opponent and get rocking and rolling from there.

“I think our guys are ready for that as well. It has been a crazy week. It started on a Monday, played on a Saturday. So, it has been a blur. There is no doubt. Two wins in a few days is awesome to see.”

Clemson will host Louisiana Tech next Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.