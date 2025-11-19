Three Furman Players Who Could Give Clemson Headaches This Week
With back-to-back wins over ACC opponents, including an upset of No.20 Louisville, the Clemson Tigers now have a chance to salvage what has been an otherwise disappointing season.
As the Tigers prepare for their upcoming matchup against the Furman Paladins, Clemson Tigers on SI takes a look at three notable opposing players to keep an eye on.
Trey Hedden, Quarterback
As one of the top quarterbacks in the FCS, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Hedden leading a more prominent program next season.
The Tampa Catholic product has thrown for 2,788 yards up to this point of the season, good for seventh-best among all FCS quarterbacks. His best game of the season came during a 31-22 win over East Tennessee State, when he threw for 358 yards and two touchdowns.
While his passing numbers are impressive, Hedden plays like a classic gunslinger, and his 12 interceptions are closing in on his 16 passing touchdowns. Part of that may be because he’s often rushed into decisions, as he has been sacked 21 times this season, the most of any FCS quarterback.
The Tigers have had some clear defensive issues this year, but one of their strengths has been the pass rush. With projected first-rounders Peter Woods and T.J. Parker collapsing the interior and Will Heldt coming off the edge, Clemson could force Hedden into some costly mistakes.
Evan James, Wide Receiver
James has been on the receiving end of most of Hedden’s production this season.
The true freshman has burst onto the scene as one of the top young receivers in the FCS, having hauled in a team-leading 59 passes for 760 yards and six touchdowns up to this point of the season.
His top outing of the season was against Campbell, when he hauled in ten passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.
At 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, James isn’t the most physically imposing player on the field, but his speed and sharp route-running create enough space for him to be productive.
While Tigers' top corner, Aveion Terrell, shouldn’t have much trouble staying with the young receiver, James can still do damage if he isn’t shadowed for the entire game.
Joshua Stoneking, Edge Rusher
Similar to Hedden, Stoneking has “future FBS talent” written all over him.
The 6-foot-3 and 264-pound sophomore currently leads the FCS with 13.5 sacks and is the Paladins’ leading tackler with 73 total stops this season.
Stoneking’s top outing of the season came against East Tennessee State, when he finished with three sacks and seven total tackles.
Unlike the past two players mentioned, Clemson simply may not have an answer for Stoneking. With starting offensive linemen Brayden Jacobs and Walker Parks out for the season, Furman’s top pass-rusher could be in a position to terrorize Clemson’s offense all game.