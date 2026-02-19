Three Most Likely All-American Candidates For Clemson Tigers in 2026

Despite it being the offseason, it’s never to early to speculate about Clemson football in 2026.

The Tigers will look to an important bounce-back year next season, one that head coach Dabo Swinney aided with 10 transfers and hiring former offensive coordinator Chad Morris. Let’s take a look at some of the players who could have the best chance to be named an All-American next season.

Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown (47) reacts after intercepting a pass against Furman during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson’s cornerstone piece on defense is returning for his third season, being arguably one of the best returning linebackers in the sport. That will be beneficial to his stats, especially in a second season under defensive coordinator Tom Allen.

Brown finished his sophomore season with a first team All-ACC nod to close out the season, recording 106 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception in 2025. He was everywhere for Clemson, blowing up plays at the line of scrimmage to be one of the biggest positives on Allen’s defense.

Names like LSU’s Whit Weeks and Miami’s Mohamed Toure are two notable names that could get that honor as well, but if the Clemson defense gets back to the unit of old, Brown will be a strong candidate for the honor.

T.J. Moore, Junior, Wide Receiver

Clemson wide receiver T.J. Moore (1) makes a one-handed catch for a 38-yard touchdown against Southern Methodist University during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, October 18, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The untapped potential of Morris’s new offensive scheme favors the skill positions, and look no further than Clemson’s leading receiver last season.

Moore finished with 52 receptions for 852 yards and four touchdowns, being the key wideout down the stretch of Clemson’s season in 2025. With expected starter Christopher Vizzina, he caught five balls for 124 yards and two touchdowns, potentially being that top target next season with plenty of deep ball volume.

Moore will have his hands full to get the award, with standout wideouts like Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, Texas’s Cam Coleman and Miami’s Malachi Toney all primed to have a strong campaign to nab the award. If Moore is that player in Morris’s offense, he could be with the likes of Clemson legends like Mike Wiliams and Sammy Watkins.

Will Heldt, Senior, Defensive End

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) is stopped for a loss by Clemson Tigers defensive end Will Heldt (13) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Heldt becomes the standout pass rusher next seasons after the departure of T.J. Parker, and he will look to build off of his first season with the Tigers after a statement junior season.

The Purdue transfer led Clemson in sacks in 2025, finishing with 7.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss to pick up a third team All-ACC selection. Similar to Brown, under Allen’s scheme with another season under his belt, Heldt will look to continue to be a game-wrecker in the big moments. Clemson will certainly have those over the course of its schedule.

Plenty of others will be candidates for that spot at the end of the season though, meaning Heldt is not alone. Texas edge rusher Collin Simmons is a frontrunner, and if South Carolina’s Dylan Stewart can get in a rhythm, he will be a player under-the-radar for the honor in December. If the Clemson standout can get started on the right foot, then an All-American honor will never be out of the cards.