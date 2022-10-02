Game Notes on Clemson's Win Over No. 10 NC State

CLEMSON, S.C. – Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passed for 209 yards and a score and ran for a career-high 73 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 5 Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) over No. 10 NC State (4-1, 2-1 ACC), 30-20 in an electric, sold-out Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. With the win, Clemson extended the nation's longest active winning streak to 11 games. The Tigers also recorded their 37th consecutive home win, tying the longest home winning streak in ACC history.



WITH THE WIN…

Clemson won its 11th consecutive game to extend the nation's longest active winning streak.

Clemson has now posted the eighth winning streak of 11 or more games in program history, its first since a school-record 29-game winning streak across the 2018-19 seasons.

Clemson won its 37th consecutive home game to extend its school record for both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history. It also extended the nation’s longest active home winning streak. No member of Clemson’s roster has lost a home game at Clemson in their careers.

With its 37th consecutive home win, Clemson tied the longest home winning streak in ACC history, matching Florida State’s 37-game streak from 1992-2001). Note: Miami's FBS-record 58-game home winning streak from 1985-94 predated the Hurricanes' ACC membership.

Clemson tied 1992-2001 Florida State, 1904-08 Yale and 1900-03 Yale (37 each) for the 11th-longest home winning streak in FBS history.

Clemson improved its national-best record at home in the College Football Playoff era (since 2014) to 56-1.

Clemson improved to 15-12 all-time in games between AP Top 10 teams. Clemson is now 12-6 against AP Top 10 teams in the College Football Playoff era, with all six losses coming to College Football Playoff participants (including four national champions).

Clemson improved to 21-7 against NC State in games in which Clemson is ranked in the AP Top 25. Clemson also moved to 8-5 all-time against ranked NC State squads.

Clemson improved to 60-29-1 all-time against NC State. NC State became the third program against which Clemson has won 60 games all-time (South Carolina, 72; Wake Forest, 70).

Clemson earned its 16th win in an 18-game span in its series with NC State.

Clemson extended the longest home winning streak in series history by winning a ninth straight home game against NC State at Memorial Stadium, dating to 2004. The last time NC State won in Clemson was in 2002 in a game branded by ESPN as “College Football Thursday Night presented by Circuit City.”

Clemson pushed its record at Death Valley against NC State to 24-11 since the facility opened in 1942. Clemson’s 24 wins against the Wolfpack at Death Valley are its second-most against any opponent, trailing only Clemson’s 35 wins against Wake Forest in Memorial Stadium.

Clemson improved to 24-4 in night games since the start of the 2018 season. Clemson is now 43-7 at night since 2015.

Clemson won its 19th consecutive night game in Death Valley, a streak that dates to the middle of the 2013 season.

Clemson improved to 19-11 when playing in College GameDay's featured contest. Clemson is now 10-2 in GameDay games in regular season play since 2015.

Clemson improved to 11-5 all-time at Death Valley against undefeated teams with a 4-0 or better record.

Clemson improved to 26-7 against AP Top 25 teams since 2015. Clemson's 26 wins against AP Top 25 teams are tied for the third-most in the country in that span.

Head Coach Dabo Swinney moved to 11-2 all-time against NC State and moved to 6-0 in home games against the Wolfpack.

moved to 11-2 all-time against NC State and moved to 6-0 in home games against the Wolfpack. Swinney earned his eighth career victory against NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren, Swinney's second-most against any opposing coach (nine vs. Dave Clawson).

earned his eighth career victory against NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren, Swinney's second-most against any opposing coach (nine vs. Dave Clawson). Clemson improved to 19-9 under Swinney in rematches of losses.

in rematches of losses. Swinney improved to 34-3 all-time against teams from the state of North Carolina. It was his 27th win against a North Carolina-based team in his last 28 opportunities since 2012.

improved to 34-3 all-time against teams from the state of North Carolina. It was his 27th win against a North Carolina-based team in his last 28 opportunities since 2012. Clemson improved to 71-4 when scoring first since 2015. Clemson has scored first in eight straight games, dating to last season.

Clemson’s late second-quarter score gave the Tigers a 13-10 halftime lead. Clemson has now won 101 of its last 103 games, including each of its last 64, when leading at halftime.

Clemson is now 122-2 since 2011 when leading after three quarters.

Clemson has won 101 of its last 102 games when holding teams under 23 points (dates to 2010), including 89 straight prior to a season-opening 10-3 loss to Georgia in 2021.

GAME NOTES





Clemson and NC State played the highest-ranked game in the series' 90-game history. Previously, the highest combined ranking in a game between the two programs came in their 2018 matchup, when No. 3 Clemson defeated No. 16 NC State, 41-7.

Clemson and NC State met with both teams ranked in the AP Top 25 for the sixth time in series history, joining ranked meetings in 1986, 1991, 1992, 2017 and 2018.

Clemson did not allow a sack for the first time this season. Since 2011, Clemson is undefeated when it does not allow a sack.

Clemson reached the 30-point mark for the 10th time in an 11-game span, dating to last season.

Clemson did not turn the ball over and has now played consecutive games without a giveaway for the first time since last year's Boston College and Syracuse games.

Clemson won the turnover margin, 2-0, finished even or positive in the turnover margin for a ninth consecutive game, dating to last season. It represented Clemson's first time doing so over nine games since 2019. Clemson's last game in which it lost the turnover margin was on Nov. 6 last season at Louisville.

Clemson now has a 69-4 record when winning the turnover margin since 2011.

Clemson converted its two takeaways into 10 points in the 10-point victory.

Clemson held NC State to 34 rushing yards on 21 carries, a 1.6-yard average. NC State entered the game averaging 157.5 yards per carry this season.

Clemson records its 31st time holding an opponent under 2.0 yards per carry since 2014, the second-most in the nation.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 21-of-30 passes for 209 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed for a career-high 73 yards on 14 carries and tied his single-game career high with two rushing touchdowns.

completed 21-of-30 passes for 209 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed for a career-high 73 yards on 14 carries and tied his single-game career high with two rushing touchdowns. Uiagalelei improved to 16-4 as a starter. He tied Kelly Bryant (16-2 from 2015-18) and Cullen Harper (16-9 from 2005-08) for the 14th-most wins by a Clemson starting quarterback since World War II.

improved to 16-4 as a starter. He tied Kelly Bryant (16-2 from 2015-18) and Cullen Harper (16-9 from 2005-08) for the 14th-most wins by a Clemson starting quarterback since World War II. With the 209-yard performance Saturday, Uiagalelei (4,402) passed Steve Fuller (4,359 from 1975-78) to enter the top 10 in program history in career passing yards.

(4,402) passed Steve Fuller (4,359 from 1975-78) to enter the top 10 in program history in career passing yards. Uiagalelei took sole possession of the 10th-most career passing touchdowns in school history.

took sole possession of the 10th-most career passing touchdowns in school history. Uiagalelei has now rushed for at least 50 yards in three straight games for the first time in his career. He is the first Clemson quarterback to accomplish the feat since Kelly Bryant in 2017.

has now rushed for at least 50 yards in three straight games for the first time in his career. He is the first Clemson quarterback to accomplish the feat since Kelly Bryant in 2017. Uiagalelei scored his second rushing touchdown of the season — the 10th rushing touchdown of his career — on a one-yard touchdown run with 31 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

scored his second rushing touchdown of the season — the 10th rushing touchdown of his career — on a one-yard touchdown run with 31 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The touchdown run by Uiagalelei came on the first play after running back Will Shipley recorded a career-long 26-yard reception late in the second quarter on a pass from Uiagalelei.

came on the first play after running back recorded a career-long 26-yard reception late in the second quarter on a pass from Clemson started that touchdown drive with 1:51 remaining in the half. The Tigers moved 75 yards in eight plays over 1:20 to take the halftime lead.

Uiagalelei all but sealed the win with his second rushing touchdown, a nine-yard bootleg in the fourth quarter.

all but sealed the win with his second rushing touchdown, a nine-yard bootleg in the fourth quarter. Tight end Jake Briningstool added to his single-season career high with his third touchdown reception of the season on a seven-yard pass from Uiagalelei .

added to his single-season career high with his third touchdown reception of the season on a seven-yard pass from . Briningstool has now caught a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

has now caught a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time in his career. Briningstool’s touchdown was set up by a career-long 38-yard rush by Uiagalelei that put the Tigers inside the NC State 10-yard line.

that put the Tigers inside the NC State 10-yard line. Clemson opened the scoring on a 13-play, 72-yard drive that ended with a 20-yard B.T. Potter field goal. Clemson has scored on its opening possession in nine of its last 10 games dating to last season.

field goal. Clemson has scored on its opening possession in nine of its last 10 games dating to last season. Potter also added a 46-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 44-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Potter added to his Clemson records for career field goals of 40 yards or more (29).

also added a 46-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 44-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. added to his Clemson records for career field goals of 40 yards or more (29). Potter has now kicked three field goals in back-to-back games for the first time since the Louisville and UConn games last November.

has now kicked three field goals in back-to-back games for the first time since the Louisville and UConn games last November. On his third field goal of the game, Potter (63) tied Obed Ariri (63 from 1977-80) and Chris Gardocki (63 from 1988-90) for third in Clemson history in career field goals.

(63) tied Obed Ariri (63 from 1977-80) and Chris Gardocki (63 from 1988-90) for third in Clemson history in career field goals. Linebacker Barrett Carter recorded his first career sack on the second half’s first play from scrimmage.

recorded his first career sack on the second half’s first play from scrimmage. Two plays later, defensive end Myles Murphy recorded his first sack of the game. He split another sack with Tyler Davis in the fourth quarter, pushing his career total to 13.0.

recorded his first sack of the game. He split another sack with in the fourth quarter, pushing his career total to 13.0. Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. recorded his first career interception, picking off NC State quarterback Devin Leary in the third quarter.

recorded his first career interception, picking off NC State quarterback Devin Leary in the third quarter. Defensive end K.J. Henry recorded the fourth fumble recovery of his career on a fourth down in the fourth quarter.

recorded the fourth fumble recovery of his career on a fourth down in the fourth quarter. Clemson hosted NC State at Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2018. The teams’ scheduled meeting in Clemson in 2020 was canceled when the ACC released its eventual pandemic-adjusted schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 1,077-day gap between Clemson home games in the series was the longest stretch between Clemson/NC State games in Death Valley since a 1,463-day gap between Wolfpack visits in 1967 and 1971.

Clemson made its 30th appearance on ESPN's College GameDay, Clemson's 22nd appearance since 2015.

Clemson welcomed College GameDay to its campus for the eighth time in the program's history, including special Thursday editions. Clemson improved to 7-1 at home in College GameDay feature contests.

Clemson welcomed College GameDay six years to the day of the program's last broadcast at its traditional on-campus location on Bowman Field. That broadcast preceded Clemson's classic 42-36 win against Louisville on Oct. 1, 2016. College GameDay's two most recent visits to Clemson emanated from special in-stadium locations in 2019 (launch of ACC Network) and 2020 (COVID-19 pandemic).

Death Valley hosted its sixth all-time game between two teams with perfect records of 4-0 or better. It was the first such matchup since 2018 against NC State, a 41-7 Clemson win. Clemson improved to 5-1 all-time in such contests at Memorial Stadium.

Dabo Swinney tied North Carolina and Wake Forest’s Bill Dooley (191) for third-most career games as an ACC head coach. Swinney’s 191 career games as an ACC head coach already represent a Clemson record, as only 172 of Frank Howard’s 295 career games at Clemson came as a member of the ACC.

tied North Carolina and Wake Forest’s Bill Dooley (191) for third-most career games as an ACC head coach. Swinney’s 191 career games as an ACC head coach already represent a Clemson record, as only 172 of Frank Howard’s 295 career games at Clemson came as a member of the ACC. Captains for the contest were tight end Davis Allen, defensive tackle Tyler Davis, offensive lineman Walker Parks and linebacker Trenton Simpson.

...