GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Miami | Game 4

The Buildup:

Saturday's game will be the 12th all-time meeting between Clemson and Miami. With a win, Clemson can even the series at 6-6 all-time. This will mark the seventh time in the last eight meetings in the series that Miami will enter a meeting with Clemson ranked in the Top 20.

It will mark only the second all-time meeting with both teams in the Top 10, joining No. 1 Clemson's defeat over No. 7 Miami in their most recent meeting in the 2017 ACC Championship Game, a 38-3 Clemson victory. Prior to that neutral site game in 2017, the road team had won each of the five previous meetings in the series. From 2004-09, all three meetings between the teams resulted in overtime victories for the road team.

The stretch represented just the second time in FBS history that two teams played three straight overtime games in a series. Prior to 2004, the two schools had not met since the 1956 season, a 21-0 Miami victory.

Clemson went on to finish with a 7-2-2 record in 1956, and was ranked 19th in the final AP Poll, while the Hurricanes finished 8-1- 1 and were ranked sixth. The Tigers also played in the Orange Bowl that year against Colorado and lost 27-21, and thus, both of Clemson’s losses in 1956 came in the same stadium — the Orange Bowl.

Pregame: