GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Miami | Game 4

Zach Lentz

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Hurricanes here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

You can log in, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the community as we react to the game in real-time.

The Buildup:

Saturday's game will be the 12th all-time meeting between Clemson and Miami. With a win, Clemson can even the series at 6-6 all-time. This will mark the seventh time in the last eight meetings in the series that Miami will enter a meeting with Clemson ranked in the Top 20. 

It will mark only the second all-time meeting with both teams in the Top 10, joining No. 1 Clemson's defeat over No. 7 Miami in their most recent meeting in the 2017 ACC Championship Game, a 38-3 Clemson victory. Prior to that neutral site game in 2017, the road team had won each of the five previous meetings in the series. From 2004-09, all three meetings between the teams resulted in overtime victories for the road team. 

The stretch represented just the second time in FBS history that two teams played three straight overtime games in a series. Prior to 2004, the two schools had not met since the 1956 season, a 21-0 Miami victory. 

Clemson went on to finish with a 7-2-2 record in 1956, and was ranked 19th in the final AP Poll, while the Hurricanes finished 8-1- 1 and were ranked sixth. The Tigers also played in the Orange Bowl that year against Colorado and lost 27-21, and thus, both of Clemson’s losses in 1956 came in the same stadium — the Orange Bowl.

Pregame:

 

JP-Priester
JP-Priester

The further we got into the week, the more I started to believe this one might be more one sided than I originally thought

JP-Priester
JP-Priester

Those are the kind of mistakes Miami can not make and we see why right there

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Couldn't have asked for a better opening drive there if you're Clemson

JP-Priester
JP-Priester

Big sack on 3rd and long

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Spector had this Wheaties this morning

JP-Priester
JP-Priester

Yeah Spector picking up where he left off last weekend

JP-Priester
JP-Priester

Precisely the kinda mistakes this Miami team couldn't afford to be making

JP-Priester
JP-Priester

TD ETN.... 14-0. He is one of the best at making something outta nothing

