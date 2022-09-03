Georgia Tech Preparing to Face Clemson DL That Is 'Arguably Best In Country'

A season ago, Georgia Tech came into Death Valley as huge underdogs and gave Clemson all it could handle in a 14-8 loss, with the Tigers needing a late goal-line stand to secure the victory.

However, despite coming so close to pulling off the monumental upset, Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins isn't placing too much emphasis on that game as his Georgia Tech team gets set to host No. 4 Clemson in Mercedes Benz Stadium on Monday night.

"Obviously, it shows up in the cut-ups," Collins said. "But the biggest thing is this is a whole new team that we have and the biggest thing is us getting ready to play together at a high level. And I think the messaging, the way we have talked internally, and the way our guys have talked, it is just understanding that nothing is easy. You have to fight through things, there are certain situations that arise, and how we handle the hard things will say a lot about us and how we can overcome that."

The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a 3-9 season, that saw the program finish next to last in the ACC, going just 2-6 in league play. Opening up against the Tigers presents a huge challenge, as Clemson is expected to field one of the best defenses in the nation.

"I think it is arguably the best front four in college football and I don't know how much of an argument it is," Collins said. "They are really good. Really good players and they play really, really hard as well. They've got a scheme suited for the defensive line to make an impact."

"Obviously, we know we have our work cut out for us, and Coach (Brent) Key has worked really, really hard developing and making sure the right matchups are the right way and the way we line up is complimentary and we can have some success. We know it is going to be a challenge, they are really really good players, they have depth as well across their front and it is a challenge and our guys know it is a challenge and they have to come out every single day and work to be ready to play at a high level."

Playing a Top 5 team, at home, in the season opener against an ACC opponent, gives the Yellow Jackets an opportunity to make a huge statement right out of the gate. Although, Collins noted that his players can't let any outside noise become a distraction, insisting they must stay focused on the task at hand.

"They know what a great opponent it is," Collins said. "They all know the stage they will be placed upon. The biggest piece is just the daily focus on getting yourself ready to play on a high level and understanding the challenge you have ahead of you. And I think that mindset permeates the whole organization."

"I don't think you have to make it bigger than it is because great players and great coaches and a great environment, the only show that is on TV, all of those things are in line, but the biggest piece is just preparing every single player at every level, preparing the organization to compete at a high level and that is what we are focused on doing until we get to eight o'clock next Monday night."

The Tigers are currently +1800 on the moneyline, according to Fanduel.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!