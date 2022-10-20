Get Your Tickets for Sold-Out Clemson-Syracuse Game

The battle of unbeatens has driven up ticket prices inside Death Valley.

For the first time in the 81-season history of Memorial Stadium, Clemson will host a matchup of two undefeated teams with records of 6-0 or better when the No. 5 Tigers (7-0) host the No. 14 Syracuse Orange (6-0) on Saturday, Oct. 22. After three straight weeks in the ABC prime-time window, kickoff on ABC at Death Valley this Saturday is set for noon ET. Clemson is in search of its fifth victory this season against teams that enter games with no losses, including wins against 0-0 Georgia Tech, 1-0 Furman, 3-0 Wake Forest and 4-0 NC State.

The 2022 squad would join national championship squads from 2016 and 2018 as the only teams in school history to earn at least five wins against teams with no losses and no ties. Clemson was 5-0 against undefeated teams in 2016 (0-0 Auburn, 1-0 Troy, 3-0 Georgia Tech, 4-0 Louisville and 14-0 Alabama) and 7-0 against undefeated teams in 2018 (0-0 Furman, 1-0 Texas A&M, 2-0 Georgia Southern, 4-0 Syracuse, 5-0 NC State, 12-0 Notre Dame and 14-0 Alabama).

According to SI Tickets, the lowest priced ticket inside the stadium is currently $54, while the most expensive seats are located in the south club for $1140.

1 Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio State Buckeyes Football 10/22/2022 $77.00 $1,037.00 $224.34

2 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide Football 10/22/2022 $87.00 $1,819.00 $280.98

3 Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers Football 10/22/2022 $66.00 $1,107.00 $368.81

4 UCLA Bruins at Oregon Ducks Football 10/22/2022 $122.00 $1,410.00 $353.38

5 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 10/22/2022 $164.00 $753.00 $355.08

6 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers 10/22/2022 $63.00 $295.00 $178.55

7 Clemson Tigers vs. Syracuse Orange 10/22/2022 $66.00 $1140 $232.00

8 Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks Football 10/22/2022 $58.00 $352.00 $122.74

9 Texas Longhorns at Oklahoma State Cowboys Football 10/22/2022 $165.00 $440.00 $262.00

10 Kansas State Wildcats at TCU Horned Frogs Football 10/22/2022 $49.00 $654.00 $99.17

If you are looking for tickets to the sold-out game, you can get them here.

There is a $10 flat fee for any purchase, no matter how many tickets you buy, and SI features a savings calculator upon ticket selection to compare fees with competing marketplaces

