Goodrich's Time Has Arrived

Christopher Hall

They say patience is a virtue, and for Clemson backup cornerback Mario Goodrich, it appears his forbearance will soon pay off. 

With A.J. Terrell NFL bound, it could be go-time for the junior from Kansas City, Mo. Luckily for head coach Dabo Swinney, there is no shortage of talent in the warehouse as the defense looks to fill the void Terrell leaves behind. 

"We got a bunch of our top picks in the recruiting process if you will, so we love our guys and our room," Swinney said. " Really excited about Mario's potential. Very excited about Sheridan Jones's potential. Very excited about Fred Davis's potential and Andrew Booth's potential. We feel like we got the right things. We've got to develop the leadership at that position and the consistency at that position."

Goodrich enters this season credited with a total of 20 tackles and five pass breakups in 318 snaps over 27 total games. He recorded his first career interception against Syracuse in last season's 41-6 triumph at the Carrier Dome.

His production on the field will at least see an uptick of action after playing backup to Terrell, who finished with the team's fifth-highest snap count last season (785). Only Trevor Lawrence, Tremayne Anchrum, Jackson Carman and Isaiah Simmons saw more naps in 2019.  

Goodrich, Booth and Kendrick have all suffered minor injuries early in practice allowing several of the reserves some quality reps in through this year's abbreviated spring session. 

"Mario has a chance to be a great player," Swinney said last month. "He's one of those guys that's still a maturing football player but also still a maturing young man. Just kind of putting it all together and really getting serious about being great."

It's a tough road ahead in general given the current circumstances and missing out on a crucial learning time on the field. However, Swinney remains optimistic of the group as a whole and the overall potential. 

"I think Mario will be great," Swinney said. "He's tough. He's physical, has good instincts and he can play multiple positions. He could even be a guy that could be a third corner and play that nickel spot. He's a guy we're counting on. He's a guy we need to come through for us, and I think he will... but we've got to get him to 100 percent and get him to where he really feels good physically."

Dabo Swinney Excited About Speedy Receivers

Clemson has a history of stellar wide receiver play throughout the Dabo Swinney era. The Tigers head coach is excited about his 2020 group, and thinks they will have plenty of weapons at their disposal.

JP-Priester

Clemson TE Braden Galloway's Ready to Be Matchup Problem

Clemson junior tight end Braden Galloway has just seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in 14 career games, but he saw his production rise through spring practice, and he's ready to show what kind of matchup problem he can be for opponents.

Brad Senkiw

Deshaun Watson Named in the Top 5 'Transcendent Talents' at Quarterback

Watson's prolific collegiate career, combined with his red-hot start to his NFL career, earned him a spot on a prestigious list of the "Top 5 Transcendent QB Talents," as listed by former NFL return specialist and current analyst for the NFL Network Bucky Brooks.

Zach Lentz

Tigers Set To Feature Dominant Front Four In 2020

Clemson's inability to consistently generate a pass rush with the front four was one of the teams biggest weaknesses in 2019. After reeling in some of the nations best defensive linemen in the 2020 recruiting class, that weakness could now become a strength.

JP-Priester

Clemson OC Tony Elliott Impressed With Second-Year Receivers

Clemson receivers Joe Ngata, Frank Ladson and Brannon Spector will each be expected to take the next step in helping keep the Tigers passing game potent

Travis Boland

Great Debate: Is Swinney Optimistic or Tone Deaf?

It should come as no surprise that his, sometimes, overly optimistic outlook on things has placed Swinney at odds with some of the national media when it comes to his belief that college football will be played this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zach Lentz

5 Things We Learned About the Tigers in the Spring

The Clemson Tigers completed only nine of their 15 allotted spring football practices before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on spring practices across the country. With the Tigers now putting in work individually, we are going to take a look at the five things that we learned through the spring session.

Zach Lentz

Top S.C. Prospect P.J. Hall Calls Clemson 'Home'

P.J. Hall, the top high school basketball player South Carolina and third-highest ranked in Clemson basketball history, is ready to make his mark on the Tigers.

Connor Watson

Bill O'Brien: DeAndre Hopkins Trade Made 'In Best Interest' of Texans

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien tells fans that trade of former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins was made "in the best interest of the team" during a town-hall meeting with season ticket holders.

Brad Senkiw

Hunter Renfrow Named One of the Best Walk Ons in NCAA History

The NCAA has released their list of the 13 best walk ons in the history of college football and one name should come as no surprise to Clemson Tiger fans—Hunter Renfrow.

Zach Lentz