Goodwin Believes Clemson D-Line can Play Better

CLEMSON, S.C. — Wes Goodwin is not going to put a grade on how his defensive line has played so far this year, but Clemson’s defensive coordinator believes there are some things they can do better.

Heading into the 2022 season, the Tigers’ defensive front was being compared to the likes of the 2014 D-Line at Clemson and to 2018’s Power Rangers. But so far, they have not lived up to those lofty expectations.

The fifth-ranked Tigers (4-0, 2-0 ACC) have just eight sacks through the first four games of the season, which ranks 10th in the ACC. Add that to the fact they struggled to get to Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman this past Saturday. As a result, Hartman diced up the secondary to the tune of six touchdowns, a Wake Forest single-game record.

But as Goodwin pointed out when talking to the media on Monday, the defensive line has not exactly been at full strength, either. Defensive end Xavier Thomas (foot) missed his fourth straight game, while defensive tackle Tyler Davis returned after missing the last two.

Bryan Bresee, who missed the Louisiana Tech game following the passing of his younger sister, Ella, returned. Defensive tackle Tre’ Williams (knee) missed another game this past Saturday, while Ruke Orhorhoro played with a wrap on his hand against Wake Forest.

“We have kind of had some banged up guys, so the rust definitely showed on those guys,” Goodwin said from the Poe Indoor Practice Facility. “Hopefully, we can get XT back. We got TD and Bryan back as well. So hopefully, we can get some continuity in that group.

“Ruke has played with a wrap on his hand. Those younger guys, Payton Page and [DeMonte] Capehart are just learning to play the game and stuff. So, hopefully, we can start getting the chemistry and the continuity going up front and really start to dominate the line of scrimmage like we are more than capable of.”

The good news for Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC), despite the injuries, rust, and lack of continuity, is it still leads the ACC in rushing defense, yielding just 79.3 yards per game. The Tigers also rank second in tackles for loss, 8.0 per game.

But Goodwin made it clear, the defensive line’s lack of production in the sack department does not have anything to do with all the hype they were getting in the preseason.

“I don’t think that is having an effect on where we are right now in this moment,” he said.

The Tigers hope they can get to the quarterback a little more this coming Saturday when they host No. 10 NC State at 7:30 p.m.

