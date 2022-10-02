Skip to main content
Halftime Analysis: Clemson 13, NC State 10

CLEMSON, S.C. — The fifth-ranked Clemson Tigers lead No. 10 NC State 13-10 at the break.

Halftime Analysis

· DJ Uiagalelei completed a 26-yard pass to Will Shipley who took the ball down the one-yard line. On first-and-goal from the one, Uiagalelei called his own number to give Clemson a 13-10 with 31 seconds to play in the half. The Clemson drive covered 75 yards in 8 plays and took just 1:20.

· Clemson opened the game with a 13-play, 72-yard drive that took 6:38 off the clock. They got down to the NC State 3-yard line before the drive bogged down. B.T. Potter concluded the drive with a 20-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead with 8:22 remaining in the first quarter.

· Andrew Mukuba started the game at cornerback after Sheridan Jones, who was expected to play, did not dress.

· NC State countered with a 15-play, 78-yard drive on its opening possession. The Wolfpack also got down to the three before Christopher Dunn was called on for a 20-yard field goal to tie the game. NC State converted two third down conversions and one fourth down before the drive was finally stopped. The Wolfpack also completed a 32-yard pass that set them up at the Clemson 7. The drive took 7:59 off the clock.

· NC State was called for a running into the punter and then a pass interference aided the Tigers again on a 14-play, 59-yard drive that ended with a 46-yard Potter field goal.

· Mukuba was thrown out of the game with 4:36 to play in the half when he was charged with targeting. Toriano Pride replaced him the lineup.

· Mukuba’s penalty, plus a pass interference call on R.J. Mickens on third down, allowed NC State to score on a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cedd Seabrough from Devin Leary. The touchdown gave the Wolfpack a 10-6 lead with 1:51 to play in the half.

· Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is not playing because of a kidney-related issue that hospitalized him earlier this week. Bresee missed Clemson's win over Louisiana Tech two weeks ago following the death of his sister, Ella.

· Malcolm Greene, who plays nickel corner, will not return this week. He missed the last game as well. Defensive end Xavier Thomas was not listed on this week's depth chart and was not in the availability report Saturday evening, so he's expected to need more time to return from foot surgery.  

