Halftime Analysis: Clemson 24, Miami 0

CLEMSON, S.C. — No. 9 Clemson played complementary football in the first half against Miami on Saturday.

The Tigers dominated on both sides of the ball, outgaining the Hurricanes 228-8 in total yards. Clemson took a commanding 24-0 lead into the locker room.

Here's a look at what went well for the Tigers, and not well for the Hurricanes, in a nearly flawless first half for Clemson:

— The Tigers were incredibly balanced on offense, producing 128 passing yards and 100 rushing yards. The scripted plays produced two easy touchdowns, and the scoring attack stayed on track throughout the first 30 minutes of play.

— It's hard to know how much to adjust for an opponent that has struggled much of this season, but it was one of the best first halves Clemson's played all season in terms of execution and avoiding mistakes. Clemson has zero turnovers in the first half. The Tigers came into the game with eight giveaways in their last three games.

— Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei was sharp, completing 14-of-19 passing and tossing two touchdowns. He also ran the ball 10 times for 27 yards and a rushing score.

— Miami struggled to find any offensive rhythm with freshman QB Jacurri Brown behind center. The Hurricanes had more penalties (2) than first downs (1).

— The Hurricanes were even worse on the ground. They rushed for -5 yards. The longest run of the half was four yards.

— Clemson did give up two sacks, which has been a strength for Miami.

— Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter had a big first half, racking up four tackles and a sack in the first 30 minutes.

— Clemson lost starting offensive guard Marcus Tate in the first quarter to injury. Mitchell Mayes took his place at left guard and played well like he did last week when Walker Parks was out.

— Just like last week, Clemson came out hot on offense and scored on its first possession. Against Miami, the Tigers went on a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 7-yard touchdown from Uiagalelei to Davis Allen.

— Uiagalelei also completed passes of 13 yards and 14 yards on the opening drive while Shipley added a 14-yard run to help Clemson pick up four first downs on that possession.

— Allen's first-quarter touchdown gives him four on the season. Combined with Jake Briningstool, it marks the first time in Clemson history that two tight ends have caught at least four touchdowns each in a single season.

— After forcing a punt, thanks to a holding call on a big Miami run, Clemson stayed hot on its second drive. Uiagalelei converted a key third-and-3 on a 5-yard pass to Shipley, and after Phil Mafah produced 17 yards on a pass play to get the Tigers to the Miami 7-yard line, Uiagalelei punched it in on an 8-yard TD run two plays later to go up 14-0 with 4:05 left in the first half.

— Clemson got a needed turnover on Miami's third drive of the game when RJ Mickens batted a Brown pass in the air and it was picked off by Jalyn Phillips at the Miami 27.

— Kobe Pace saw his first action since Oct. 1 and had a 10-yard catch on a halfback angle play on third down to set up a 2-yard TD pass from Uiagalelei to Luke Price that put Clemson up 21-0 with 10:22 left in the game.

Clemson freshman receiver Adam Randall caught a 19-yard pass late in the second quarter. It was the longest catch of his career.

