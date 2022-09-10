Halftime Analysis: Clemson vs. Furman
CLEMSON, SC—The Clemson Tigers head into halftime up 28-9 on the Furman Paladins. While the score may look good for the Tigers, the defense has been torched numerous times, as they gave up 207 yards in the opening half.
Here are our other thoughts on the first half of play:
- DJU sharp on the opening drive. Yes, the wide receivers were running wide open, but the biggest takeaway is that he actually hit the receivers in stride and let them make plays. Uiagalelei finished the drive going 4-4 passing for 69 yards.
- The defense looked very pedestrian: In the first quarter alone, the defense gave up 81 yards, including 65 yards passing.
- Antonio Williams doesn't drop anything.
- TEs involved?! Yes they were. Davis Allen and Jake Briningstool caught two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown.
- Uiagalelei finished the first half nearly perfect, as he completed 15-of-18 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown.
- Cade Klubnik looked like a true freshman on his first series of the half. After setting the talking heads on fire after his first drive of his college career Monday night, he looked like a true freshman in his first drive against the Paladins. His five-play, 11-yard drive resulted in the Tigers first punt of the game.
