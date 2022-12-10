Heupel Expecting Vol Nation to Show Up In Droves for Orange Bowl Matchup Against Clemson

Josh Heupel is expecting Tennessee fans to show up in large numbers for the Volunteers' Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson.

While both teams had College Football Playoff aspirations, the Tennessee head coach noted that this will be Tennessee's first Orange Bowl appearance in more than two decades and the program's first appearance in a New Years Six bowl game.

"Our staff, our players, have had a tremendous year," Heupel said. "Put in a ton of work to have an opportunity to play in this football game and I know that everyone’s extremely excited. Vol Nation will show up in droves."

"It’s been 25 years since Tennessee’s been here. It is a unique opportunity. It’s a unique group of young men that have changed the trajectory of Tennessee football here and really proud of what they’ve accomplished this season."

No. 6 Tennessee might be without starting QB Hendon Hooker, who is out with an ACL injury, but the Volunteers still come in with the nation's highest-scoring offense, averaging 47.3 points per game.

Heupel knows a win over No. 7 Clemson would be a huge win for his program. It would also provide a boost on the recruiting trail, seeing as the game is being played in south Florida, one of the most fertile recruiting grounds in the country.

“Obviously, we have a brand that has an opportunity to attract kids from all over the country," he said. "Having an opportunity to be in this footprint, the players on our roster that are from here, the exposure we’re gonna get all week long and then culminate with the game, it absolutely is something that can help you in future years in your recruiting endeavors.”

The Tigers also come in looking to end the season on a high note. Dabo Swinney's program just won its seventh ACC Championship in the past eight years, and Heupel has a tremendous amount of respect for what Clemson has been able to accomplish in recent years.

"It will be an exciting opportunity, a great football team," Heupel said. "Coach Swinney and his program have done a great job for a long time and certainly looking forward to that contest. I have a great appreciation for everything that they’ve done."

