When former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins was drafted 33rd overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of April's 2020 NFL Draft, he said it was a dream come true.

The Oak Ridge, Tenn., native grew up a fan of the Bengals and models his game after All-Pro wideout A.J. Green. Higgins is already beginning to draw comparisons to his favorite player in the league from pundits around the NFL.

NFL Films producer and game film analyst Greg Cosell is high on the former Tiger and believes he is a perfect fit in Cincinnati.

“Well he's another guy like AJ Green,” Cosell said. “He's not quite as explosive as AJ, but he's long, he's athletic, I think you can line him up outside or in the slot. He has a wide catching radius. There's a competitiveness to him. He made a bunch of catches at Clemson where he had to extend away from his frame and he made those kinds of catches, I think in today's NFL, those catches are critical. Usually big receivers, AJ Green is the exception, usually big receivers are not sudden and explosive, so they end up having to make more contested type catches and I think Tee Higgins fits that.”

NFL.com's Adam Rank is also on board with Higgins making an immediate impact with the Bengals franchise and praised Cininciatti on a very successful 2020 NFL draft.

“Obviously, the Bengals are celebrating landing Burrow with the first overall pick, and they should be,” Rank wrote. “But I also loved the selection of Higgins to start Round 2. I mean, it's pretty unusual for a team to surround its quarterback with talent. Or am I just watching the Packers strand Aaron Rodgers too much? Anyway, I am a huge fan of Higgins. I had him as a first-round talent coming into the draft. He's a bigger receiver, but he can get down the field on those go routes and do some damage. And when you put him in a room with a lot of other good receivers...then I wouldn't be surprised to see him have a productive rookie season similar to what DK Metcalf did last year.”

Higgins also received high praise on draft day from ESPN Analysts Kirk Herbstreit and David Pollack.

"He plays the game with a great deal of passion and has everything you want in a receiver if you're Joe Burrow. He's a guy that can go up and make plays. He can get separation and can get away from those smaller corners. Head coach Zac Taylor has got to be loving life to go from where they were last year to pick up a quarterback and now get Higgins. This is a big couple of days already for the Bengals," ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said.

"The thing I love about Tee Higgins is he has all the physical abilities. You talk to Dabo Swinney and those guys and they say he is a mamma's boy and just wants to play football. Good for him and now Joe Burrow has his no. 1 target," Pollack added.

Last season, Higgins hauled in 59 passes, with 13 of those being touchdowns, and led the team with 1,167 yards, the fifth most in a season in team history.

He was named first-team All-ACC and the MVP of the ACC Championship Game after posting 9 catches for 182 yards, and a school record-tying 3 touchdown catches.

Higgins finished his three-year career at Clemson with 135 catches for 2,448 yards, with 27 touchdown catches. He leaves as the only player in school history to record double-digit touchdown receptions in consecutive seasons and his 27 career receiving touchdowns are tied for best in program history with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins.

The 6'4, 215-pound target will look to carry on the great reputation of the No. 85 jersey which has been worn by players such as Chad Johnson in the past.

“It means a lot,” Higgins said. “Out of respect, I asked Chad Johnson if I’d be allowed to wear that number. He was okay with it. The number means a lot to the city of Cincinnati, so I plan on wearing it with pride and keeping the No. 85 tradition going."