Former Clemson receiver and current Cincinnati Bengal Tee Higgins continues his rookie surge with his third career touchdown in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Higgins hooked up with quarterback Joe Burrow on a short pass and the receiver ran through a couple of defenders before using a spin move to get through the trash and score a 12-yard touchdown. That fourth-quarter score put the Bengals up 27-24.

However, Higgins later went down with an upper-body injury after a catch across the middle. He walked off on his own and was being evaluated by the Bengals medical staff in the injury tent. He did return to the game.

Higgins, a second-round draft pick, had 71 yards on five catches and one rush for seven yards when he left the game.

Higgins has been coming on strong for the Bengals in recent weeks and is a major part of their offense. He had his first 100-yard receiving game last week.