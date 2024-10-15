Highest Graded Clemson Tigers Players From Blowout Win Over Wake Forest
The Clemson Tigers cruised their way to another blowout victory over the weekend as they took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
As Pro Football Focus released their weekly grades after the matchup, the Tigers' top three grades all went to players on the offensive side of the ball. Not that the defense did a poor job, but it's not too surprising given just how easy the offense made it look.
The highest grade on the team, with a gap separating him and the second-place player, was star tight end Jake Briningstool with an 84.2 grade.
Briningstool had his second stellar performance of the season, picking up seven catches for 104 yards and his fourth touchdown this year.
The senior has lived up to the hype given the major role that he carved out for himself last season. He has the trust from his quarterback and has been a reliable target and done a solid job in run defense.
He could be in the running for a spot as a Mackey Award finalist by the time that the end of the season comes around, especially if he can have more consistent big days through the air.
Cade Klubnik, the man passing the ball to Briningstool, and running back Phil Mafah were the second and third highest rated players, coming in at a tie at 76.4 for the day.
Klubnik had an awful start to the season, but has bounced back with a great stretch fo games since.
The junior is up to a 66.8% completion rate on his passes for 1,528 yards with 17 touchdowns to just two interceptions.
That's almost 200 more yards and six more touchdowns than where he was at during this time a year ago.
Numbers don't do it justice, though, as he has simply just made things look easy. The stats would likely be even better if the games were a bit more competitive.
Mafah has also exceeded expectations since falling flat out of the gate against the Georgia Bulldogs.
The senior is averaging 6.9 yards per rush with 604 yards and four touchdowns over 87 carries.
Mafah's big play ability has helped him to four games with at least 100 rushing yards already. His two-touchdown effort was his first multi-score day since the bowl game against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Clemson's offense has been a clear strength of the team, which is not what most people expected heading into the year.