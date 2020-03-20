AllClemson
How Does Arizona Trade Impact DeAndre Hopkins' Fantasy Value?

JP-Priester

Over the past few seasons, former wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has developed into one the best receivers in the NFL. The former Clemson standout has also been one of the most coveted players in fantasy leagues across the country.

After spending his first seven seasons in Houston, Hopkins was traded away Monday to Arizonafor a package that included running back David Johnson. For many NFL fans, the first reaction upon hearing the news related to how it might impact their fantasy teams.

After topping the 1,100-yard mark in five of his first seven seasons, Hopkins has developed into a hot commodity across fantasy leagues. He now goes from catching passes from an experienced quarterback in Deshaun Watson, to catching them from the number one overall pick in 2019, Kyler Murray.

Hopkins will now be playing alongside longtime NFL veteran Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk, and he gives the Cardinals something they have been missing in recent years, which is a consistent threat on the outside. 

Last year, Hopkins dropped out of the top five for fantasy wideouts for the first time since 2016. He should instantly become Murray's number one target, who was top-10 in the league last season in passing attempts. 

With a year under his belt, it is easy to see the Cardinals letting Murray throw the ball even more in 2020. However, whether that translates into Hopkins regaining his top-5 status among fantasy wideouts remains to be seen. 

Hopkins, a Central native, has averaged 1,371 receiving yards per season and caught 31 touchdowns since Watson arrived in Houston in 2017. Hopkins has been a Pro Bowl selection in four of the last five seasons and a first-team NFL All-Pro each of the last three seasons.

