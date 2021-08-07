Shaq Lawson Talks Deshaun Watson; Texans Don't Expect Watson to Play

When it comes to brotherhood in sports, there are few stronger than that of teammates on the football field. But that brotherhood can be put to the test when one of your brothers is accused of sexually assaulting women.

That is the case for Houston Texans' defensive lineman Shaq Lawson and Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson, who demanded a trade in the offseason and has more than 20 women accusing him of sexual assault and sexual harassment in a civil lawsuit.

When asked Friday if he had spoken to Watson, he said he has, but only about the past.

"Yeah, I talk to him," Lawson said. "We just talk about our times at Clemson, bring about old memories, the time we could have won a National Championship."

Despite going through workouts during the first week of training camp and even filling in a little at safety, Watson was nowhere to be found during the first days of full pads.

And head coach David Culley offered little explanation as to the unhappy QB's absence.

When asked about whether or not Watson was in the team facilities, Lawson did not know.

"Shoot, I can't even tell you. I don't know," Lawson said. "I just be worried about where I be at. I seen him from time to time, but I can't really tell you where he be at."

Watson reported to camp to avoid a 50k per day fine, but it appears that the Texans are preparing to move on from Watson—as he has not taken any of the first-team snaps, being relegated to fourth on the depth chart.

"Watson reported to training camp on July 25 after asking for a trade in January," ESPN NFL reporter Sarah Barshop wrote. "He would have been fined $50,000 a day had he not reported. Less than two months after Watson's trade request, the first of 23 lawsuits was filed, alleging inappropriate sexual behavior during massage sessions. All but one remain active civil cases."

"Nothing we've seen during practice, with quarterback Tyrod Taylor taking the majority of the reps followed by rookie quarterback Davis Mills and veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel, indicates the Texans expect Watson to play," wrote Barshop.