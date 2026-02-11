How Chad Morris’ Past Players Are Powering Clemson’s New Offense

The Clemson Tigers perhaps made a different signing than other schools in the offseason, deciding to bring back Chad Morris as the offensive coordinator for next season.

However, there’s one group that was happy that he returned to the school that he called plays for: all of his former players.

In fact, some of those players are on his staff, giving Morris a hand with how the Clemson offense is currently being installed as the offseason has been underway for over a month now for the program. Two of those include Tajh Boyd, the new quarterbacks coach, and Artavis Scott, who is now the assistant running backs coach after several seasons at Howard.

The two played under Morris during the 2011-14 seasons he was offensive coordinator, and he said that it was “so refreshing” to have his former players help teach the scheme.

“I mean, these guys, when we start talking our scheme, we’re doing installs right now,” he said on Clemson Athletics’ Two Right Turns podcast. “I mean, to see them light up and to see the excitement level, ‘Oh yeah, I remember that,’ and see them talk to our players. . .it’s refreshing.”

Former quarterback Cole Stoudt is also on the staff as an offensive analyst, playing under Morris from the 2011-14 seasons. Being able to have multiple quarterbacks in the film room who have played in the scheme is incredibly helpful during this learning process.

Morris says that the older players have “street cred”, mainly because this offense worked magic during the seasons that he was there. Clemson averaged 468.5 yards per game and Now, his older players are preparing his team about what to expect from a practice led by the 57-year-old.

“They’ve got a street cred with the guys because like ‘Oh hey, we played in it, let me just tell you what’s going to happen. You better be ready for first day of practice because coach Morris is going to run you in the ground if you’re not ready,’” Morris said.

His former players also show up on the recruiting trail. Morris says that sometimes when he sees a player of a similar archetype to one of his own, he puts on a highlight video of his former player and sees if the Tigers would recruit him in 2026.

Morris did this recently with Scott and a receiver he saw over his recruitment so far.

“Let’s watch Artavis and let’s compare him to this kid,” Morris retold, “and then you got Artavis there and he’s excited. He got his highlight tape up there, and he’s talking his stuff, and you realize wow. You’re a really good football player, and man, that kid reminds us of Artavis.”

He’s done this before with players like Mike Williams and Andre Ellington, former Clemson stars, as well.

Morris returning to Clemson warms his heart, and with the former players that he has on his staff, it makes their impact on the program even bigger.

“And, when you have that, you’re going to get every bit of their best every day,” he said.

Other former players like Sammy Watkins, DeAndre Hopkins and Eric Mac Lain have expressed positivity towards the hire, whether on social media or through the grapevine. Morris says that their presence on the program, and having played under Morris’s system, will allow them to help teach the players, as well as how he runs the plays, if needed.

The new offensive coordinator makes a good point, when those players talk, his current players will listen to turn out as his players did. Those relationships will look to bring back that Clemson offense of old that turned these players into household names for Tiger fans.

“Again, it goes back to relationships,” Morris said. “Overall, it’s all about the relationships, and these kids, you know, these guys have had such a huge impact in my life and my career as they have the Clemson Tigers and Coach Swinney.”