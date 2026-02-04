It's a reunion in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are finalizing a deal to bring Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio aboard as the team's new offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, though longtime Pittsburgh reporter correspondent Mark Kaboly first reported news of a possible deal a day prior.

New Steelers coach Mike McCarthy and Angelichio notably worked together in Green Bay from 2016 to ’18, when McCarthy was the head coach and Angelichio coached tight ends. The pair now reunite in the Black and Gold ... and possibly with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, depending on what the veteran QB decides regarding his retirement.

Angelichio has most recently worked with the Vikings since the 2021 season, where he’s acted as passing game coordinator and tight ends coach and served as head coach Kevin O’Connell’s right-hand man. He has also made stops with the Panthers, the Buccaneers, the Browns and the Commanders.

He is one of multiple new Pittsburgh staffers with ties back to McCarthy’s Green Bay era, and replaces former Steelers OC Arthur Smith, who in January took a job with Ohio State.

