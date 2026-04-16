How Clemson Linebacker Wade Woodaz is Taking 2025 Lessons Into the NFL Draft

Clemson football didn’t meet its expectations in 2025, and former linebacker Wade Woodaz was at the forefront of it.

The 2025 permanent captain was at the heart of a Tiger defense that was filled with missed tackles, busted coverages and unpleasant results. He expressed some of his thoughts from the season on the ACC Network’s “Inside ACCess” with David Hale and Andrea Adelson.

ICYMI: I asked former Clemson LB Wade Woodaz about Tom Allen’s comments that last year’s team was, perhaps, entitled. And what really led to the 7-6 disappointment?

Inside ACCess airs Wednesdays at 4 on ACCN… or follow the pod! https://t.co/chSu5IfxyQ pic.twitter.com/H5Im8nQKVr — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) April 16, 2026

It comes after comments were made by defensive coordinator Tom Allen earlier in this offseason, saying that entitlement could have oozed into some defensive breakdowns over the course of the season.

“I just think there is that no entitlement piece,” Allen said. “Nobody is promised anything. You've got to earn everything here. I think that has been a good renewal for everybody.”

When asked about that comment on Wednesday’s broadcast, Woodaz disagreed, simply saying that Allen is looking to put together a unit that will not have the issues that the 2025 team did.

“I’d say this year was a much-needed reset,” Woodaz said. “They’re trying to develop and be successful next year, so they’re doing everything they can to get the team back to where they need to be and want to be.”

2025 taught Woodaz a lot, including how to respond while being one of the leaders on the team last season. It allowed him to get closer to his teammates while understanding why he’s truly playing the game.

“I think it makes you realize your ‘why’. You realize why you play football, and you do it for the guys around you,” he said. “I mean, after all, we’ve sacrificed all offseason, and going through it, it was tough. I mean, why would I not put my body on the line for those guys? So, I think that’s what it really comes down to.”

As the linebacker heads into the NFL Draft next week, he will join a handful of other Tigers on that defense, some of whom could go as high as a top 15 pick in this year’s event. The struggles from last season could have them all playing better from those learning experiences.

Woodaz said that it helped him go down to earth, and the maturity will help him look to success at the professional level.

“Sometimes, you need to be humbled, honestly,” he said. “Obviously, I don’t have all the answers, but we didn’t do what we needed to do to win, so that’s what it comes down to.”

While not being on the same team with people that he calls “brothers”, Woodaz will be everybody’s biggest supporter over the course of the NFL Draft weekend.

“It’s going to be awesome just watching everybody get their name called,” he said. ‘I mean, those are my best friends, so I’m going to be rooting for them all the way.”