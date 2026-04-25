How Clemson Tigers Replace DeMonte Capehart After Being Drafted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Clemson Tigers saw one of their most productive defensive tackles over the last several seasons achieve his dream.

Defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart was selected with the No. 155 pick of the draft, picked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After six seasons with the Tigers, the Hartsville, South Carolina, native will look to plug and play early for a team looking to get back to the NFL Playoffs.

While it took two years more than a typical career, Capehart was always expected to be a top lineman for the Tigers coming out of high school. The defensive tackle was the No. 7 player at the position and a top 10 player from the state of South Carolina, according to 247Sports. He chose Clemson over Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Capehart didn’t see a lot of time in his first two seasons, but would end up playing in 11 or more games for the remainder of his career. By the time his time as a Tiger was over, he finished with 88 tackles, 13.5 for a loss, three sacks and a forced fumble. He also saw frequent double teams because of the power he brought to the line.

While the Clemson product heads to the Sunshine State, it leaves plenty of opportunity for the remainder of the room. The Tigers are now without both starters with Peter Woods heading to the Kansas City Chiefs as well.

Head coach Dabo Swinney brought in Oklahoma transfer Markus Strong, being a player with experience in the College Football Playoff a season ago. Strong brings a veteran presence while already seeing similarities from Swinney to his former coach, Brent Venables.

A standout from this spring was redshirt junior Vic Burley, being one of the standout defenders from Clemson’s spring game a month ago. He finished with 2.5 sacks in his team’s win and is also a former five-star recruit. If he remains healthy, Burley should see an elevated role as well.

The other candidate on the line is former five-star sophomore Amare Adams, who was the best recruit in South Carolina a year ago. While he saw limited time, only time will tell if 2026 is the year that he breaks out for the Tigers.

Defensive coordinator Tom Allen lost a veteran piece from last season’s defense on the third day of the NFL Draft, but he should have plenty of options to work with. There’s an important summer ahead, and opportunity awaits the position group in the upcoming months.