How A Clemson Transfer Has Changed The Team’s Work Ethic This Offseason
As a transfer, sometimes there needs to be time to learn the new system, but for linebacker Jeremiah Alexander, he is setting the tone for the Clemson Tigers, taking the team to another level with his work ethic.
Transferring from Alabama this past offseason, he goes into the facility before practice to get extra reps and stays after, joining defensive linemen Peter Woods and T.J. Parker, looking for that extra time to refine their craft.
Because of this, linebacker Sammy Brown says that he’s taken the whole position room “to another level.”
“He’s the one that started coming in early with Peter and T.J.,” he said on Thursday. “He’s the one that started the ‘backers coming in. He really and truly has brought the whole ‘backer room' up to another level. He’s just elevated our game in the way that we watch film, workout, practice, he’s just a great addition to our ‘backer room.”
Senior leader Wade Woodaz has seen it the most, and he uses Alexander’s work ethic as a competitive tool.
“Constantly having that thought of ‘what’s Jeremiah doing’ in the back of my head makes me want to be like ‘damn, Jeremiah’s working out, I probably have to work out,’ or ‘Jeremiah is doing a little extra after a workout, I’m going to do a little extra,’” Woodaz said. “So, just constantly competing with him and trying to get the upper hand on him [is] ultimately going to make us all better.”
Not only is the linebacker room coming in early, but other units, even on offense. Alexander says that it’s helped everybody try “to go 1-0 and become the best versions of ourselves”.
The Alabama transfer says that he’s looking to lead by example to motivate the team.
“I just want to come in and make an impact on and off the field, wear the vest on special teams, wear the vest on special teams, whether that’s playing SAM, MIKE or WILL,” he said, “just trying to be a role player for the guys and make a name for myself.”
He got the work ethic from his father, Carlton, who worked two jobs when Alexander was growing up. The linebacker, with a few of his teammates in youth league, would continue to practice in the summer, getting extra time to develop the work ethic that he has today.
“Usually, he would have all the guys running stadiums, pushing sleds, pushing tires, just doing little things, extra, each and every day,” Alexander said, “just seeing my dad always working hard, it definitely has to go to him as far as where I get my work ethic from.”
Linebacker coach Ben Boulware has seen it clearly. While the former Clemson linebacker has seen plenty of talent, he calls Alexander “the hardest working kid I have ever seen in my entire life.”
“Day in and day out, all he’s doing is working his craft,” Boulware said. “I’m just super pumped to see him experience some fruit in his labor because of how hard he’s working.”
For head coach Dabo Swinney, he says that Alexander has been performing “above and beyond in everything he’s been asked”.
“If everybody worked like Jeremiah Alexander, this would be the easiest job in America,” Swinney said. “Like, he’s unbelievable and you just pull for a kid like that. . .he’s just a phenomenal young man.”
Clemson kicks off its season this month against LSU, and regardless of where Alexander finds himself on the field on Aug. 30, he’s excited to play at Memorial Stadium for the first time, running down the Hill donning the orange and white for the first time of many this season.
“I’m definitely looking forward to that. I like to visualize things and play things before they happen, just to have that confidence when the time comes, but running down that hill, I’m definitely looking forward to that.”