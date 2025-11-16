How a Sideline Message Turned the Momentum for Clemson’s Adam Randall
Sometimes, all it takes is a little perspective to remind an athlete how they reached those heights in the first place.
After rushing for just 32 yards in the first half of the Clemson Tigers’ 20-19 upset over No. 20 Louisville, some encouraging words from quarterback Cade Klubnik helped push Adam Randall into one of his best outings of the season.
“I asked him what park he played at growing up. I told him to sit on the bench for two minutes and think about going to play at that park,” Klubnik said. “Envision yourself as a kid, going to have fun.”
Klubnik’s advice proved to be valuable, as Randall finished the game with 132 all-purpose yards, scoring two touchdowns while averaging seven yards per carry.
With Clemson down 19-13 and just over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound running back punched in the go-ahead touchdown that ultimately sealed the win.
“That’s the mindset that you want to have when you’re playing in a big-time game. I guess it worked, because he went and balled out.”
After piecing together four solid seasons as a rotational receiver, the South Carolina native made the switch to the backfield last spring.
The move has paid off, as Randall has already blown past his single-season high in all-purpose yards, rushing for 675 yards and eight touchdowns at 5.2 yards per carry, while even setting career highs as a receiver with 29 catches for 239 yards and three scores.
After being viewed as a National Championship contender heading into the season, the year hasn’t gone as Clemson fans would’ve hoped.
However, Randall explained that the Tigers' recent string of victories is helping set up the program for future success.
“It’s really big for the program and setting guys up for next year. Obviously, we didn’t get the start that we wanted, but everyone in the locker room is giving 110% regardless of the situation,” Randall said. “Coach Swinney said it best. The tougher it's gotten, the stronger as a team we’ve become. We’re continuing to fight for the name on our back and our university.”
While Clemson is no longer a College Football Playoff candidate, it remains bowl eligible and still has a chance to finish with a winning season
Next, the Tigers will face Furman in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 4:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on the CW Network.