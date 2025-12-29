Clemson Tigers Standout Running Back Declares for 2026 NFL Draft

With the Clemson Tigers' season officially coming to a close after a loss in the Pinstripe Bowl, news surrounding transfers and NFL Draft declarations continues to unfold.

The program has already seen six players announce plans to turn pro, and another name has now been added to the list.

In a post made to his Instagram account on Monday afternoon, Clemson running back Adam Randall officially announced his plans to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Randall began his Clemson career in 2022 as a wide receiver, arriving in the same recruiting class as future standouts Cade Klubnik and Antonio Williams .

A Myrtle Beach native, he was rated as a four-star prospect and ranked No. 103 nationally, the No. 17 wide receiver, and the No. 4 player in South Carolina, according to 247Sports rankings .

Randall was expected to make an immediate impact in Clemson's offense ahead of the season, but he unfortunately suffered an ACL tear in spring practice, sidelining him for the entire summer. Miraculously, he made it back on the field by Week 3 — just five months after suffering the injury.

The following two seasons, however, did not unfold as planned. Injuries continued to affect Randall, as a broken hand in 2023 and multiple stress fractures in 2024 limited his availability during his sophomore and junior seasons.

Despite the setbacks, he played through the injuries and did not take a redshirt at any point during his tenure, totaling 48 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns across his first three seasons.

But after years of setbacks, Randall's breakthrough finally came at the perfect time on one of the biggest stages.

In the 2024 ACC Championship, the 6-foot-2 playmaker ripped off a 41-yard kick return to set up Clemson kicker Nolan Hauser's 56-yard, game-winning field goal and effectively saved the Tigers' season, sending them to their first College Football Playoff in four years.

What does 110% look like? You know it when you see it.@8adamrandall #Clemson pic.twitter.com/C5Js4lnQjo — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 11, 2024

The moment proved to be a turning point in more ways than one.

The following day, Randall met with head coach Dabo Swinney to voice his frustration over his reduced role at wide receiver and discussed the possibility of entering the transfer portal in search of more consistent playing time. Instead, that conversation helped reshape his future at Clemson.

Thrust into the return role due to injuries and unexpected circumstances, Randall showcased what he did best: making plays with the ball in his hands. That singular ACC title performance and conversation with Swinney sparked a position change, with both parties agreeing to begin a transition to running back during postseason preparations.

The move paid dividends immediately. In Clemson's first-round playoff matchup against Texas, Randall's first and only rushing attempt went for a 44-yard gain, a promising sign heading into 2025.

In his first full season at the position this past year, Randall carried the ball 168 times for 814 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, while also posting career highs as a pass-catcher with 36 receptions for 254 yards and three scores.

The senior finished as Clemson's leading touchdown scorer (13) aside from starting signal caller Cade Klubnik and accounted for the Tigers' lone touchdown in the Pinstripe Bowl, a fitting cap to a season that solidified his resurgence.