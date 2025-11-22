How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Furman, TV, Injuries, Betting
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers are hitting their stride in these critical and final weeks of the 2025 season, sitting on the edge of bowl eligibility with a 5-5 overall record. In the past two weeks, they've beaten both Florida State and No. 19 Louisville (at the time).
Let's be real, the Tigers should be able to handily win this game as they have for nearly the past four decades. Starting quarterback Cade Klubnik has played excellently in the latter half of the season, accounting for 1,128 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception in his past four games.
With star receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. suffering a season-ending injury against SMU in Week 8, the depth in the receiving room has emerged, allowing the team to withstand injuries on the field.
Senior wideout Antonio Williams has seen his draft stock alter throughout the season due to injuries. Still, his talent is evident, and he could be playing his way back into first-round talks. In his past three contests, the versatile receiver has totaled 23 receptions for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He has also recorded seven carries for 40 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore TJ Moore has also been very productive for Clemson, catching 16 balls for 321 yards and three touchdowns.
On the ground, running back Adam Randall is coming off one of the best games of his career, racking up 132 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns on 18 touches versus the Cardinals last week. True freshman Gideon Davidson has also emerged, earning more consistent snap counts in recent weeks. Since Week 10, the elusive back has logged 60% of his total snaps on the season (80/134). In the three-game span, Davidson has put up 178 all-purpose yards on 32 total touches.
Defensively, there shouldn't be much to worry about for the Tigers as they might be having a down season in terms of that side of the ball, but with the Paladins averaging under 300 offensive yards per game and their quarterback having thrown 12 interceptions on the season, the defense should be fine, especially after allowing just 29 total points over the past two weeks.
For Furman, head coach Clay Hendrix and his players understand the gap between the two teams, both in terms of skill level and strength of play. Having seen firsthand what Clemson brings to the table, Hendrix understands the formula it takes for an FCS team to hang around.
"In those games, you always have to have something going for you," he continued. "Maybe they're hurting at quarterback, or they got a guy out — which I don't think they do — and then they've always been so good defensively. I thought we played our tails off in 2022 over there. I remember Coach Swinney saying something to me after the game. We might have outscored them in the second half and were over 50% on third down; we did some great stuff."
Regardless of the outcome, this contest is huge for Furman and Hendrix's program in multiple ways: recruiting and general experience for the current players.
"We just have to find a way to give our guys the best chance, but again, it'll be monumental," Hendrix relayed. "But, just the experience of it, it helps us in recruiting. We've got a bunch of kids visiting here this weekend. What's a little different for me is I haven't played one of these at the end of the year."
The Paladins' head coach isn't the only one who values these annual matchups. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has long emphasized the importance of keeping in-state FCS matchups on the schedule, both for Clemson and for football across South Carolina.
"I think it's great for them and the league," Swinney said on Tuesday ahead of the matchup. "I think it's great for our state, but it's really great for that level of football. Everyone's challenged financially, especially at that level. So I think it's a great opportunity. It will probably go away at some point, that's my guess. I don't have a crystal ball, but we're probably all going to be looking at a whole different structure in 3-5 years. But we'll see. Hopefully I'm still around in five years and we can say, 'Oh, I remember we talked about that.'"
Considering the ACC only does mandatory injury reports for conference games, we don't know the exact specifics of injuries or the progress players have made. But, aside from players already out for the season, the team is pretty healthy.
Key rotational defensive tackle Stephiylan Green suffered an undisclosed injury ahead of the Louisville contest last week, forcing him to watch from the sideline, but he is back and ready to go for the Week 13 matchup against Furman.
"I'm not going to get into how many snaps guys are practicing," Coach Swinney said. "But he's out there practicing every day and back available for us."
Klubnik has also dealt with a bad string of injuries this season, most recently suffering a thigh contusion against Duke a few weeks ago, but decided to play through it over the past two weeks. He should be good to go, unless the staff chooses to sit him in preparation for the South Carolina season finale.
"He's better," Dabo Swinney said Wednesday. "He's the best he's been in a while for sure, way better than he was two weeks ago."
Now here's everything you need to know for the Week 13 matchup against Furman, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Clemson Tigers vs. Furman Paladins: What You Need to Know
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC.
When: Saturday, Nov. 22, 4:30 p.m. EST.
Other Game Day Info:
- 8 a.m.: Parking lots open
- 12:30 p.m.: Tigertown Tailgate Opens at LJC SW Corner
- 1:30 pm.: Tiger Tailgate Show presented by Upcountry Fiber on Southwest Concourse
- 2:30 p.m.: Tiger Walk
- 2:30 p.m.: All gates open
- 3 p.m.: Tiger Band 90-Minutes Before Kickoff Concert – The Amphitheater
- 3:30 p.m.: Tiger Band parade to Memorial Stadium (Fort Hill St.)
- 4:30 p.m.: Kickoff on the CW [Channel Finder]
Watch: The CW Network
- Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman
- Analyst: Will Blackmon
- Reporter: N/A
Stream: Via The CW Network or the CW app
Weather: It’s expected to be cloudy skies early, and will become partly cloudy late in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is also possible. It’s estimated to be around 78 degrees fahrenheit during the day with winds west/southwest at 10-15 mph, according to the 10-day weather forecast.
Radio: The ROAR: 105.5 WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)
Odds: Clemson is considered a 41.5-point favorite over Furman, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 54.5 points.
Series History: Clemson leads the series, 44-10-4, over Furman. The Tigers are on a 32-game winning streak against the Paladins, winning their last contest, 35-12, in Week 2 of the 2022 season at Death Valley.