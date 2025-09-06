How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Troy, TV, Injuries, Betting
CLEMSON, S.C. – After losing a highly anticipated season-opener to LSU, the Clemson Tigers are looking to bounce back against Troy this weekend.
The heartbreaking loss caused the Tigers to drop from No. 4 to No. 8 while LSU rose from No. 9 to No. 3, according to the AP Poll.
This contest is considered a 'buy game' for Clemson as they're paying the Trojans $1.5 million to play at Memorial Stadium. For most Power-4 programs, 'buy games' has become an annual tradition. Clemson is no exception, as Dabo Swinney's Tigers have scheduled them in each of the past three seasons – App State in 2024, Florida Atlantic in 2023, and Louisiana Tech in 2022.
But history serves as a reminder that these matchups are never guaranteed wins. The last time Clemson faced Troy, in 2016, the Tigers narrowly escaped with a 30-24 victory that came down to the final minutes. Now, coming off a deflating loss to LSU last weekend, Swinney and his team are hoping to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past as they welcome the Trojans back to Death Valley this Saturday.
But to be fair, that 2016 scare ultimately proved to be just a bump in the road, as Clemson regrouped and won the national championship later that season.
Nevertheless, nearly a decade later, the Trojans again come into this matchup looking to punch above their weight. Troy built momentum with back-to-back winning seasons and bowl appearances in 2022 and 2023, but last season marked a step back under new head coach Gerard Parker, finishing just 4-8 in his debut campaign. Even so, the Trojans remain a program with enough pedigree to test a Power-4 opponent if given the chance.
"The entire [Clemson] roster is filled with NFL players," Parker said in a press conference this week. "They have a defense that's as good as I've seen on tape in my career, and this is as talented a Clemson roster as I've seen in my time as being an assistant coach or coordinator. So the talent disparity and the talent they have up and down their roster, it looks like a top-5 program in the country."
"If Troy will be Troy, I expect our guys to really be looking forward to that type of environment and competing and seeing what we're made of," he continued.
For Clemson, the biggest focus will be finding answers on offense after being shut down by LSU. The Tigers managed just 19 rushing yards from their running backs and failed to record a single carry in the fourth quarter, leaving plenty of pressure on the passing game. True freshman Gideon Davidson, who didn't play in the opener, could be a name to watch if Swinney shakes things up in the backfield. Still, the offensive line will be under the microscope after being outmuscled by LSU's front seven.
Southeast Missouri State transfer Tristan Smith also looks to touch the field more at receiver, with coach Swinney emphasizing his future opportunities.
"He's going to play a ton," Swinney assured the media on Monday. "He'll get a lot of opportunities."
With the run game stalled, all eyes turned to the passing attack, where Heisman candidate Cade Klubnik showed flashes but struggled to sustain drives. He'll need to be sharper in reading defenses pre-snap, stay composed in the pocket, and trust his instincts. This week is less about the opponent and more about Clemson proving it can correct mistakes and restore balance before heading into crucial ACC play.
"Just do the routine things routinely," Klubnik said earlier this week. "I think just do the routine things really well and just be decisive, just be decisive and stay aggressive throughout the game, I think that's probably one of the biggest things. Just go be me. I don't need to go be special and go try to make plays that aren't there. Just make the plays that are there, trust the game plan, trust my preparation, trust what we've been doing all week and go execute."
Regarding injuries for the Clemson Tigers, starting receiver Antonio Williams and safety Khalil Barnes are day-to-day, suffering from hamstring injuries during the LSU game. But, it wouldn't be surprising if Swinney kept them out as a healthy scratch, given the matchup for this week, saving them for their Week 3 contest against Georgia Tech.
“[Williams has been able to practice] just a little,” Swinney said. "We'll put out an availability report; the first one goes out [against] Georgia Tech."
The answer was the same when asked about Khalil Barnes' health.
Walker Parks has also practiced "a lot more than last week," according to coach Dabo Swinney, who said he only dressed against LSU as a backup.
"[Parks has been able to practice] a lot more than last week. He's gotten pretty good work in, and he's getting better and better every day," Swinney said on Wednesday.
Now here’s everything you need to know for the Week 2 matchup against Troy, including broadcast information and betting odds as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
No. 4 Clemson Tigers vs. Troy Trojans: What You Need to Know
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.
When: Saturday, Sep. 6, 3:30 p.m. EST.
Other Game Day Info:
- Parking Lots open: 8 a.m.
- Stadium Gates open: 1:30 p.m.
- Tiger Walk: 1:25 p.m., Starting at the Rogers Family Lot (Lot 5) and ending at the West End Zone entrance to the stadium
- Clear Bag Policy: Only clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags (12” x 6” x 12” maximum) or one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags are allowed. Small clutch bags (no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”) are also permitted
- Alcohol sales are officially available in Memorial Stadium
Watch: ACC Network
- Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
- Analyst: Max Browne
- Reporter: Kendra Douglas
Stream: Via ESPN or the ESPN app
Weather: The temperature is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 89°F and a possibility of a stray shower or thunderstorm, according to weather.com.
Radio: The ROAR: 105.5 WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)
Odds: Clemson is considered a 31.5-point favorite over LSU, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 51.5 points.
Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Series History: Clemson leads the series 2-0 over Troy, dating back to 2011. Clemson defeated Troy, 30-24, in the series' last matchup in 2016.