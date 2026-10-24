How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Virginia Tech, TV, Injuries, Betting

CLEMSON, S.C. — It’s finally homecoming week, ladies and gentlemen, and the Clemson Tigers are welcoming Virginia Tech to Death Valley for the first time since 2024 on Saturday night.

Head coach Dabo Swinney and the program enter the contest at 4-2, with wins over Georgia Southern, North Carolina, Cal and Charleston Southern, and losses to No. 22 LSU and No. 3 Miami.

Meanwhile, the Hokies and first-year head coach James Franklin sit at 5-2, with wins over VMI, Old Dominion, Maryland, Boston College and Georgia Tech and losses to Pittsburgh and Cal.

This will be Swinney and Franklin’s first-ever meeting as head coaches, and it looks to be an interesting one.

Virginia Tech enters with the No. 11 passing attack in the nation, led by former Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who led the Nittany Lions to a win over Clemson in last year’s Pinstripe Bowl. The junior signal caller is currently fifth in the nation in passing yards, throwing for 1,984 yards and 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

His primary target has been Duke transfer Que’Sean Brown, who ranks 13th nationally in both receptions (46) and receiving yards (616) and has added three touchdowns. Like Miami’s Malachi Toney, Brown plays mostly in the slot but is shifted around often before the snap, so expect several different defensive backs to draw the assignment of covering the elusive wideout.

Penn State transfer Luke Reynolds has also broken out for the Hokies this year, as he’s been the best pass-catching tight end through the first half of the season, totaling 43 receptions for 449 yards and four touchdowns, leading all players at his position in both receptions and yards.

However, the Hokies face a tall task against a Clemson secondary that ranks No. 38 nationally, allowing just 189.3 passing yards per game and five total touchdowns through the first seven weeks of the season.

Offensively, the Tigers have struggled to move the ball through the air, with just two passing touchdowns on the year — the fewest in the country — but true freshman Tait Reynolds will likely need to change that on Saturday.

Virginia Tech’s rushing defense ranks No. 10 nationally, holding opponents to just 87.4 yards per game and 2.9 yards per carry. The unit is led by edge rusher Aycen Stevens, who is tied for the second-most sacks in the country with eight.

However, Tigers sophomore running back Gideon Davidson could see a good bit of work near the goal line, as the Hokies are one of just five teams in the top 50 in rushing defense to have allowed 10 or more rushing touchdowns.

With Clemson’s dynamic duo of wide receivers Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore both having a down week vs. Charleston Southern last Saturday, it wouldn’t be surprising if one of the two — or both — bounce back against a mediocre Virginia Tech secondary.

Nonetheless, with Virginia Tech’s pass-heavy attack running into a stingy Clemson secondary, Saturday night could come down to which offense solves its weakness first.

Now, here’s a look at everyone on Clemson's injury report with kickoff at Death Valley less than 36 hours away.

Out:

CB Corian Gipson

S Polo Anderson

CB Shavar Young Jr.

WR Gordon Sellars III

WR Cole Turner

RB David Eziomume

WR Chase Byrd

DE Armon Mason

OL Mason Wade

DT Markus Strong

Questionable:

DT Vic Burley

With that out of the way, here's everything you need to know for the Week 8 matchup against Virginia Tech, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.

Clemson Tigers vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: What You Need to Know

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 7:00 p.m. ET.

Other Game Day Info:

8:00 a.m.: Parking Lots Open

2:00 p.m.: Fan Fest at the Stacks

4:00 p.m.: Tigers Tailgate Show (Faxon Childress & Ricky Sapp)

4:50 p.m.: Tiger Walk in Rogers Family Lot

5:00 p.m.: Gates Open

5:30 p.m.: Tiger Band 90 Minutes Before Kickoff Concert

6:00 p.m.: Tiger Band Parade to Memorial Stadium

7:00 p.m.: Kickoff at Death Valley

Watch: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Roy Philpott

Analyst: Brock Osweiler

Reporter: Sherree Burrus

Stream: Via ESPN or the ESPN app

Weather: By kickoff, the temperature should be in the low-60s, but is projected to be in the high-50s throughout the contest. Clear skies.

Radio: The ROAR: 105.5 WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analysts: Tim Bourret & Jeff Scott

Odds: Clemson is considered a 2.5-point favorite over Virginia Tech, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 49.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Series History: Clemson leads the all-time series against Virginia Tech 24-12-1, and the Tigers have won seven straight in the matchup. Their most recent victory came in 2024, a 24-14 win, while the Hokies’ last win over Clemson was nearly two decades ago, in 2007.