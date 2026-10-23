Virginia Tech vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
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The Clemson Tigers host the Virginia Tech Hokies in an ACC showdown on Saturday night.
Both of these squads got back on track last week with Virginia Tech beating Georgia Tech, while Clemson shut out Charleston Southern in a cakewalk.
Clemson was coming off a 41-13 home loss to Miami, which was expected as a +14.5 underdog. However, Virginia Tech had lost at California as -11.5 favorites the week prior.
The Tigers have won seven straight meetings against Virginia Tech, most recently coming away with a 24-14 road win in 2024.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 8 matchup.
Virginia Tech vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Virginia Tech +2.5 (+100)
- Clemson -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Virginia Tech: +120
- Clemson: -142
Total
- 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Virginia Tech vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 24
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Virginia Tech record: 5-2
- Clemson record: 4-2
Virginia Tech vs. Clemson Key Players to Watch
Ethan Grunkemeyer, Quarterback, Virginia Tech Hokies
Ethan Grunkemeyer is off to a fantastic start at Virginia Tech. The junior quarterback has thrown for the fourth-most yards in the league (1,984), and his 15 touchdowns are tied for the 16th-most in the nation.
Most of Grunkemeyer’s damage has come at home, though, with 1,235 yards and 10 touchdowns in four home games, while being held to 749 yards and five touchdowns in three road contests.
The Penn State transfer will look to buck that trend at Clemson on Saturday night.
Virginia Tech vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
Clemson has historically dominated this matchup, and the Tigers have the all-important home-field advantage this week.
Virginia Tech was able to win at Maryland as -2.5 favorites, but failed to cover the -14.5 spread in a 21-14 victory at Boston College. Of course, the Hokies were upset at California as -11.5 favorites just two weeks ago.
Clemson was able to get its mojo back in a cupcake matchup last week, and I think the Tigers can roll that into another win over the Hokies on Saturday night.
Pick: Clemson -2.5 (-120)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop