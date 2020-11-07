SI.com
How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson at Notre Dame

Zach Lentz

This will be the fifth game all-time between Clemson and Notre Dame. The visiting team won the first two games by six points or less, with Notre Dame winning at Clemson by a 21-17 score in 1977, and Clemson earning a victory at Notre Dame by a 16-10 score in 1979.

Clemson became the first home team to win in the series on Oct. 3, 2015, when the Tigers posted a 24-22 victory. Notre Dame scored with seven seconds left, but the Tigers stopped quarterback DeShone Kizer on a run for the two-point conversion.

Turnovers were key in the first threegames in the series, with the winning team finishing at least plus-three in the margin in those games. Clemson was plus-one in the category in a 2018 Cotton Bowl win.

TELEVISION: NBC (Mike Tirico,Tony Dungy, Kathryn Tappen)

RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 84, XM 84, Internet 84

CLEMSON/NOTRE DAME SERIES HISTORY:

- OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 3-1

- HOME: Series is tied, 1-1

- ROAD: Clemson leads series, 1-0 

- NEUTRAL: Clemson leads series, 1-0

- LAST MEETING: Dec. 29, 2018 (30-3, W) 

- STREAK: Clemson Won 3

Storylines:

