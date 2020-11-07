SI.com
AllClemson
Kornheiser Says Notre Dame Beating Clemson Good for College Football

JP-Priester

Over the past several years there have arguably been three teams establish themselves as the marquee programs in college football. Clemson, Alabama, and Ohio State. 

After that, many tend to agree there is a drop-off to the next tier of teams, which happens to include the top-ranked Tigers upcoming opponent, Notre Dame. 

Those same people also make the argument that having the same teams always competing for national championships isn't good for the sport. Pardon The Interruption host Tony Kornheiser says that Notre Dame winning this weekend is good for the sport in general, even if the Tigers are without Trevor Lawrence. 

"If Clemson loses this game and keeps Notre Dame in play, and validates Notre Dame, that’s a good thing for college football," Kornheiser said. "Notre Dame has its own network. Notre Dame is a big deal."

The longtime television and radio host says that a loss doesn't necessarily hurt Clemson. That if Notre Dame were to come away with a win, it will likely just set up a rematch between the two teams in the ACC Championship Game and keeps the playoff picture a little more intriguing. 

"It doesn't hurt Clemson, they don't have Trevor Lawrence," Kornheiser said. "It sets up the rematch down the road, Clemson-Notre Dame II with Trevor Lawrence. I just honestly think it keeps more balls in the air if Notre Dame wins this game.”

Kornheiser also points out that all the pressure is on the Fighting Irish this weekend. They are at home, facing an undermanned Clemson team, and anything short of a win is bad news for a Notre Dame team attempting to get back to national prominence. 

“I think it's definitely Notre Dame winning,” Kornheiser said. “If Clemson beats Notre Dame without Trevor Lawrence, Notre Dame is done. They're toast. It's goodbye to Notre Dame. They don't mean anything."

